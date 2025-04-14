TF Bank AB: Interim Report January-March 2025

"TF Bank's operating profit increased by 27 % compared to the first quarter of 2024. Growth in the loan portfolio was negatively impacted by a stronger Swedish krona in recent months. Underlying loan book growth in local currencies amounted to 19 % over the past year. It is still the credit card business in Germany that is driving the Bank's organic growth." - Joakim Jansson, CEO

January - March 2025 compared to January - March 2024 (unless otherwise stated)

The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 20,220 million, compared to March 2024 the increase in local currencies was 19 % 1

Operating profit increased by 27 % to SEK 187.9 million

Earnings per share increased by 28 % to SEK 6.46

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 30 % to SEK 6.56

Cost/income ratio improved to 37.3 % (40.0)

Return on equity amounted to 21.5 % (22.1)

Adjusted return on equity amounted to 21.8 % (22,1)

Total capital ratio has increased to 17.7 % (16.7) since year-end

Significant events January - March 2025

The credit card business had an organic underlying loan book growth of 47 % 1 over the past year and economies of scale in the business model have contributed to a significantly improved operating profit of 76 % compared to the previous year.

over the past year and economies of scale in the business model have contributed to a significantly improved operating profit of 76 % compared to the previous year. Within the Ecommerce Solutions segment partnerships have been entered into with Brandsdal Group and Bagaren & Kocken. The partnerships are expected to generate an annual transaction volume of approximately SEK 2,700 million.

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the Swedish FSA) announced its decision regarding Pillar 2 Guidance for TF Bank, which was confirmed to 0 % of the total risk-weighted exposure amount.

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

TF Bank's Board of Directors has adopted new financial targets. By the second half of 2027, the Bank shall achieve a loan portfolio of SEK 35 billion while maintaining high profitability.

