Peraso Inc.: Peraso Issued Notice of Allowance for New U.S. Patent Covering Seamless WLAN Access Point Recovery Technology

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (the "USPTO") for patent application 17/846275 entitled System for Seamless Recovery of Distributed Access Points in a Wireless Local Area Network. Upon issuance of the patent, the claims included in the patent are expected to provide intellectual property protection into 2042.

"Peraso continues to push the boundaries of mmWave wireless communications by solving complex technical challenges and developing advanced solutions to improve real-world performance," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "Intellectual property is a core component of our business, and we are committed to protecting it through a strong and growing patent portfolio. Applying for IP protection is critical, not only to safeguard our work, but to also create long-term value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

This newly allowed patent application addresses Peraso's solutions for a long-standing issue in modern wireless local area networks that are often serviced by a large number of access points: service disruptions caused by the loss and subsequent rejoining or addition of access points in large, distributed wireless systems. Peraso's technology enables seamless reintegration of recovered access points or addition of new access points, eliminating the all-too-common need for a full network reset, significantly improving network resilience. Peraso anticipates the new patent will be formally issued during 2025.

Key aspects of the patent-pending technology include:

Seamless roaming of stations when a connection to an AP is disrupted

Real-time detection of lost access points and automatic recognition upon re-established connection

A secure handshake protocol for re-establishing encryption keys during re-admission of access points

Automatic reconnection of stations to a recovered and re-integrated ensuring maximum connection performance is maintained

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

