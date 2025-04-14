Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) ("DiagnaMed" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for the hydrogen and life sciences industries, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement by issuing 13,250,333 units of the Company at an issue price of $0.03 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $397,510.

Each unit consists of one common share in the capital of the company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share for a period of 24 months from closing at an exercise price of $0.05.

In connection with the closing of the offering, the Company paid finders' fees in the aggregate amount of $29,760.80 and issued 992,027 finder warrants. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share for a period of 24 months from closing at an exercise price of $0.05.

As disclosed in the offering document dated February 27, 2025, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the research, development and commercialization of its hydrogen production and monitor technology and BRAIN AGE® Brain Health AI Platform, and for general corporate and working capital purposes. The offering document may be accessed under the Company's profile at SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.

All of the units were issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. As such, the units are not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

Fabio Chianelli, the Chairman and CEO of the Company, subscribed for 850,000 units, representing gross proceeds to the company of $25,500. The participation by Mr. Chianelli in the offering is considered a related party transaction as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Mr. Chianelli's participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under MI 61-101 in accordance with sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The exemption is due to the fact that neither the fair market value of the participation in the offering, nor the consideration paid by such related party exceeds 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. DiagnaMed did not file a material change report with respect to the participation of insiders at least 21 days prior to the closing date of the offering as their participation was only recently determined.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) delivers innovative technology solutions for the cleantech and life sciences industries, with a focus on hydrogen production and AI-driven drug discovery and diagnostics. Visit DiagnaMed.com.

