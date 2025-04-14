

Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



14.04.2025 / 16:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Company Name: Deutsche Rohstoff AG ISIN: DE000A0XYG76



Reason for the research: Update/Annual Report Preview Recommendation: Buy

from: 14.04.2025

Target price: EUR40

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 48.00 to EUR 40.00.

Abstract:

Downward revisions to economic growth forecasts prompted by President Trump's tariff policies have pushed the oil price down to levels not seen since 2021. Despite this, DRAG is trading at 2025E-2027E PE multiples of below 6x and yielding 5.7%. The unconventional oil wells drilled by DRAG generate 20-25% of their output during their first year of production and so near-term oil price prospects play a key role in drilling decisions. In the current low oil price environment we assume that DRAG will only invest what is necessary to maintain production at or slightly above the 2025 level. We believe this equates to the addition of ca 11 new wells a year at ca. USD10m each. Based on this level of investment for each of the next three years, we estimate that DRAG will be able to keep EBITDA stable at ca. EUR130m, maintain the EUR1.75 dividend first paid out last year, and reduce net gearing from ca. 66% at YE 2024 to 52% by YE 2027. Incorporating the current oil, gas and NGL futures strips into our valuation model prompts us to lower our price target from EUR48 to EUR40 (29% upside). We maintain our Buy recommendation. Reversion of commodity prices to the mean level of recent years would create additional uplift.



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 48,00 auf EUR 40,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Die durch die Zollpolitik von Präsident Trump ausgelösten Abwärtskorrekturen der Wirtschaftswachstumsprognosen haben den Ölpreis auf ein Niveau gedrückt, das seit 2021 nicht mehr erreicht wurde. Trotzdem wird DRAG mit einem KGV von unter 6 für 2025E-2027E und einer Rendite von 5,7% gehandelt. Die unkonventionellen Ölquellen, die von der DRAG gebohrt werden, erwirtschaften 20-25 % ihrer Fördermenge im ersten Jahr ihrer Produktion, so dass die kurzfristigen Ölpreisaussichten bei den Bohrentscheidungen eine wichtige Rolle spielen. Wir erwarten, dass die DRAG im gegenwärtig niedrigen Ölpreisumfeld nur das investieren wird, was notwendig ist, um die Produktion auf oder leicht über dem Niveau von 2025 zu halten. Wir gehen davon aus, dass dies der Hinzufügung von ca. 11 neuen Bohrlöchern pro Jahr zu je ca. USD 10 Mio. entspricht. Auf der Grundlage dieses Investitionsniveaus für jedes der nächsten drei Jahre schätzen wir, dass die DRAG in der Lage sein wird, das EBITDA bei ca. EUR130 Mio. stabil zu halten, die im letzten Jahr erstmals gezahlte Dividende von EUR1,75 beizubehalten und den Verschuldungsgrad von ca. 66% (Ende 2024) auf 52% (Ende 2027) zu senken. Unter Berücksichtigung der aktuellen Öl-, Gas- und NGL-Futures in unserem Bewertungsmodell senken wir unser Kursziel von EUR48 auf EUR40 (29% Aufwärtspotenzial). Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei. Eine Rückkehr der Rohstoffpreise auf das durchschnittliche Niveau der letzten Jahre würde für zusätzliches Aufwärtspotenzial sorgen.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32248.pdf

