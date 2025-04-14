Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Sveafastigheter appoints Stina Carlson as new CFO

Stina Carlson has been appointed new CFO with responsibility for Sveafastigheter's accounting and finance function. She will assume her new position on 1 September 2025 and will be part of Sveafastigheter's management team.

Stina comes most recently from a position as Head of Group and Business Controlling at Vasakronan, where she was responsible for leading and developing the work with the Group's business control and external reporting, including sustainability reporting. Stina is an authorised auditor and holds a Master of Science in Business Administration from Linköping University. Before joining Vasakronan, Stina worked for almost 20 years at PwC, where she was a member of the management team for PwC's industry focus on property and construction companies and was the auditor in charge of some of Sweden's largest property companies.

"Stina has a deep understanding of financial management and a solid industry knowledge. She also has a strong ability to combine structure and analysis with business focus, which fits well into the phase Sveafastigheter is currently in. I look forward to continuing to build a profitable and long-term residential company together with Stina," says Erik Hävermark, CEO, Sveafastigheter.

"Sveafastigheter is an exciting company with a clear strategy, a strong property portfolio and great potential. I am really looking forward to contributing to the company's continued growth journey and developing the accounting and finance function together with the team," says Stina Carlson.

Stina Carlson will assume her role on 1 January.

For further information, please contact:

Kristel Eismann, Head of Treasury and IR, ir@sveafastigheter.se

