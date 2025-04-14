Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, announces that the French version of its 2024 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers AMF) on April 11, 2025, under number D.25-0249.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes the following documents:

The annual financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, including the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report;

The auditors' reports and information related to their fees,

Information on the Company's share buyback program;

The 2024 Universal Registration Document is available on the Company's website, in the 'Investors' section under "Regulated Information", as well as on the AMF website.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma is a leading, late-stage clinical company focused on developing innovative gut microbiome-driven therapies to modulate the immune system and enhance cancer patient survival. Supported by a talented team committed to making a difference for patients worldwide, the Company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lyon, France. As a pioneer, MaaT Pharma is leading the way in bringing the first microbiome-driven immunomodulator in oncology. Using its proprietary pooling and co-cultivation technologies, MaaT Pharma develops high diversity, standardized drug candidates, aiming at extending life of cancer patients. MaaT Pharma has been listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT) since 2021.

