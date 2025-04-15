Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTC Pink: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received "Autorisation de Travaux à Impact" ("ATI"), the authorization of impact-causing exploration work from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF") for all its Québec-based properties: Lac Aux Bouleaux, Standard Mine, and Pearl Noir (Black Pearl).

"We are pleased to have secured all necessary ATI approvals for our Québec properties", said Dr. Luisa Moreno, CEO of Graphano. "This milestone reflects our commitment to responsible exploration and adherence to Québec's regulatory framework. With these authorizations in hand, we are well-positioned to advance our exploration initiatives and unlock the potential of our high-quality graphite assets."

These ATI approvals encompass all designated exploration zones and newly identified discovery targets across the three properties, enabling the Company to proceed with its 2025 field programs.

Government Authorizations for Exploration

In May 2024, Québec introduced new exploration permitting requirements to enhance transparency and incorporate community feedback into mineral exploration activities. Under these regulations, mining companies must obtain ATI from the MRNF before conducting certain exploration activities that may impact the land, such as drilling, trenching, bulk sampling, and rock stripping. The ATI process involves (i) submitting detailed work plans, and (ii) engaging with local municipalities and Indigenous communities to gather and address their questions and comments. This collaborative approach aims to balance resource development with environmental stewardship and community interests.

2025 Exploration Program

Graphano is preparing to commence its exploration campaigns this quarter, focusing on trenching, targeted sampling, and drilling to further delineate graphite mineralization across its holdings. The Company remains dedicated to conducting its operations responsibly, with ongoing engagement with local communities and stakeholders.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

