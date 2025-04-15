LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L), a supplier of food and beverage products, Tuesday said its performance in the fourth quarter was as expected and full-year results will be in line with guidance.Excluding CP Kelco, which the company had acquired recently, revenue is expected to be be 5 percent lower and EBITDA to be 4 percent higher in constant currency.Tate & Lyle added that its integration of CP Kelco is on track and is operating as one combined business from April 1.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX