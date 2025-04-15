Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.04.2025 09:42 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - New Website Update

Finanznachrichten News

Richmond Hill Resources Plc - New Website Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

15 April 2025

Richmond Hill plc

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

New Website Update


Richmond Hill plc (AQSE: SHNJ), is pleased to announce that its new website is now live and can be found at Richmond Hill Resources - https://www.richmondhillresources.com/.

On 24 February 2025, the Company announced that Shareholders approved its name change and strategy into the natural resources sector. The Company website is now complete, reflecting the changes made.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

END

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Hamish Harris

hharris@roguebaron.com

Aquis Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Aquis Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Joint Broker:

Clear Capital Limited

Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.