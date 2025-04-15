Richmond Hill Resources Plc - New Website Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

15 April 2025

Richmond Hill plc

("Richmond Hill" or the "Company")

New Website Update



Richmond Hill plc (AQSE: SHNJ), is pleased to announce that its new website is now live and can be found at Richmond Hill Resources - https://www.richmondhillresources.com/.

On 24 February 2025, the Company announced that Shareholders approved its name change and strategy into the natural resources sector. The Company website is now complete, reflecting the changes made.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

