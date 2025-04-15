Intrum: Intrum's Reorganisation Plan confirmed by the Stockholm District Court, marking a significant step towards implementation of recapitalisation transaction

Intrum's creditors voted unanimously to approve the Company's Swedish reorganisation plan (the " Reorganisation Plan ") at today's plan meeting in the Swedish company reorganisation (the " Swedish RP ")

Intrum continues to operate as normal with no disruption, and its employees continue to provide critical services for clients and customers

Intrum AB ("Intrum" or "the Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") today announces the confirmation of the Company's Reorganisation Plan by the Stockholm District Court.

Unless given a different meaning in this press release, terms defined in the press releases from July 2024 to April 2025 have the same meaning when used herein.

The Stockholm District Court today held a plan meeting on Intrum's Reorganisation Plan. The Reorganisation Plan, which sets out certain key terms of Intrum's Recapitalisation Transaction consistent with the previously confirmed Chapter 11 plan and the Lock-Up Agreement, was voted on and unanimously approved by Intrum's creditors voting at the plan meeting. Following the affirmative vote by the Company's creditors, the Reorganisation Plan was confirmed by the Stockholm District Court.

Andrés Rubio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intrum, said, "Today's overwhelming support by our creditors marks another significant milestone towards the implementation of our recapitalisation transaction. The strong level of support reflects the soundness of the proposed transaction, which will strengthen Intrum's capital structure and accelerate our transformation. This is a momentous step for our Company, employees, customers and partners."

The Company will now instruct Clearstream, Euroclear, Euroclear Sweden and Nasdaq Stockholm to lift the blocks placed on the Notes as part of the Reorganisation Plan voting process.

Closing of the Recapitalisation Transaction is expected by early July. Instructions for affected creditors who wish to claim their entitlements will be announced by the Company through a press release at a later date.

The Reorganisation Plan and related documents are available on Intrum's website at https://www.intrum.com/recapitalisation/intrum-s-recapitalisation-process/.

Contact Details:

Kroll Issuer Services (as Information Agent): intrum@is.kroll.com

Houlihan Lokey (as advisers to Intrum): intrum@hl.com

Media Inquiries:

Brunswick Group (as advisers to Intrum)

Simone Selzer, Partner

Freya Semken, Director

+44 (0) 20 7404 5959



Oscar Karlsson, Partner

Magnus Rydin Lemoine, Director

+46 (8) 410 32 180

intrum@brunswickgroup.com

DISCLAIMERS

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained in this press release. Neither the Group nor any of its advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this press release or its contents.

This press release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "assume", "plan", "intend", "will", "should", "estimate", "risk" and or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Group's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Group's plans, objectives, assumptions, expectations, prospects and beliefs and statements regarding other future events or prospects. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These forward-looking statements reflect the Group's current expectations, intentions or forecasts of future events, which are based on the information currently available and on assumptions made by the Group.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Group is under no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Group, or persons acting on the Group's behalf, included in but not limited to press releases, reports and other communications, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained throughout this press release.

