Avtech Sweden AB: AVTECH publishes key figures for the first quarter 2025

AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) ("AVTECH") today publishes a few preliminary key figures for the first quarter of 2025. Net sales amounted to MSEK 10.5 (7.9), compared to the corresponding quarter in 2024 and resulted in an EBITDA for the period of MSEK +5.1 (+4.1) and net earnings of MSEK +3.7 (+3.0). Cash flow for the period amounted to MSEK +2.6 (+3.2).

Key figures for the quarter

2025 2024 2024 MSEK Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Quarter 1 Net sales 10.5 9.3 7.9 Operating earnings before depreciation +5.1 +5.0 +4.1 Net earnings +3.7 +4.2 +3.0 Net earnings per share, SEK +0.065 +0.074 +0.053 Cash flow +2.6 +2.6 +3.2 Cash and cash equivalents 30.1 27.4 26.0 Equity 50.8 47.1 43.2 Equity per share, SEK 0.90 0.83 0.77 Equity ratio, % 92.8% 91.4% 90.8%

Net sales for the first quarter increased by 33.4% compared to the same period in 2024, thanks to the rollout of new customer agreements. This is our highest quarterly revenue to date, despite a weaker USD/SEK exchange rate.

Net earnings increased by 22,8% compared to the same period in 2024.

Cash flow for the period decreased by 16.7% compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to delayed customer payments that were received after the end of the period.

"We are off to a strong start to the year with our highest first-quarter revenue to date, despite currency headwinds. Our ambition is to make 2025 another record-breaking year while ensuring long-term, scalable growth. With increased investments in sales and technology, we see strong opportunities to harness market potential and create long-term value for both our customers and shareholders." said CEO, David Rytter.

The full report for the first quarter will be published as planned in the interim report on April 25th, 2025.

For more information, please contact

David Rytter, CEO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

Christina Zetterlund CFO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye AB to certified adviser.

This information is information that AVTECH Sweden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-15 11:08 CEST.