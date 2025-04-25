Avtech Sweden AB: AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) Interim Report January - March 2025

FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES FOR THE PERIOD

2025 2024 2024 MSEK Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Quarter 1 Net sales revenue 10.5 9.3 7.9 Operating earnings before depreciation +5.1 +5.0 +4.1 Net earnings +3.7 +4.2 +3.0 Net earnings per share, SEK +0.065 +0.074 +0.053 Cashflow +2.6 +2.6 +3.2 Cash and cash equivalents 30.1 27.4 26.0 Equity 50.8 47.1 43.2 Equity per share, SEK 0.90 0.83 0.77 Equity ratio, % 92.8% 91.4% 90.8%

Net sales for the first quarter increased by 33.4% compared to the same period in 2024, thanks to the rollout of new customer agreements. This is our highest quarterly revenue to date, despite a weaker USD/SEK exchange rate.

Net earnings increased by 22,8% compared to the same period in 2024.

Cash flow for the period decreased by 16.7% compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to delayed customer payments that were received after the end of the period.

EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend

On January 21 it was communicated that the Board of Directors of AVTECH once again proposes a dividend of SEK 0.10 per share, corresponding to approximately SEK 5.6 million, and will convene the Annual General Meeting for a decision. The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. "With this year's strong results AVTECHs Board of Directors has once again decided to propose a dividend of SEK 0.10 per share for the upcoming Annual General Meeting in May. Even after the dividend, AVTECH has a strong liquidity position that allows us to continue investing in the business to further strengthen our position," says Chairman of the Board Ingvar Zöögling. If the Annual General Meeting decides on a dividend in accordance with the Board's proposal, the first day of trading without the right to dividend will be Thursday, May 15, 2025. The record date for the right to the dividend is proposed to be Friday, May 16, 2025. Provided that the AGM approves the Board's proposal, the dividend is expected to be paid on Friday, May 23, 2025, through Euroclear Sweden AB.

AVTECH's CEO increases his shareholding - acquires 200,000 Class B shares and 80,000 Class A shares

On March 17, it was announced that AVTECH's CEO David Rytter will increase his shareholding in the company through the acquisition of 200,000 Class B shares. In addition, several coworkers of the company acquire shareholdings totaling 55,000 Class B shares. The shares are acquired off the stock exchange at a price of SEK 6.90 per share through board member Christer Fehrling selling a small part of his B-shareholding. "It is encouraging to see that both the CEO and other coworkers within the company are increasing their ownership in the company. This indicates a strong sense of confidence in the future within the organization.", says Ingvar Zöögling, Chairman of the Board.

On March 18, it was announced that AVTECH's CEO David Rytter is increasing his ownership in the company through the acquisition of 80,000 A-shares from major shareholder Jonny Olsson, who is selling a smaller part of his A-shareholding.

Discover Capital GmbH SQUAD Growth fund acquires 1,500,000 Class B shares in AVTECH

On March 15, it was announced that Luxembourg-based Axxion S.A. has announced that, on behalf of its underlying fund SQUAD Growth, it has acquired 1,500,000 Class B shares in AVTECH Sweden AB (publ), corresponding to approximately 2.65% of the share capital. The investment in AVTECH was initiated by the German Discover Capital GmbH, which is responsible for advising the SQUAD Growth fund. "In the SQUAD Growth fund, we are always looking for innovative companies that have the potential for significant growth opportunities in the coming years. AVTECH already has a proven track record of bringing in a wide range of airlines of different sizes and regions. The good growth perspectives together with a highly scalable business model, strong cash conversion and solid balance sheet are just some of the reasons that give us confidence about an investment in the company," says Tobias Kastenhuber, Head of Equity Research at Discover Capital.

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Notice of Annual General Meeting

On April 4, a notice was published for AVTECH's Annual General Meeting, which will take place on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in Kista Science Tower, Färögatan 33 in Kista, Sweden. Shareholders who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting must be entered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on the record date, which is Tuesday 6 May 2025, and notify the Company of their intention to attend no later than 8 May. More information can be found in the complete notice on the company's website www.avtech.aero/annual-general-meeting.

TUI expands Aventus Full-flight Winds service agreement to TUIfly in Germany

On 24 April, it was announced that TUI Airlines is extending the existing service agreement for the Aventus NowCast Full-Flight Wind Uplink service to also include TUIfly GmbH Germany. This means that the existing service agreement now covers the entire TUI aircraft fleet. The additional portion is expected to have an annual value of SEK 0.3-0.4 million, depending on the number of aircraft and the USD exchange rate. According to the agreement, AVTECH delivers precise and tailored weather uplinks to TUI's British, Belgian, Dutch, Swedish, and now also German airlines, which together operate more than 130 aircraft on both short- and long-haul flights.

Financial reports are available at:

www.avtech.aero/report



https://www.avtech.aero/press-release-english

For more information, please contact

David Rytter, CEO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

Christina Zetterlund CFO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye AB to certified adviser.