Avtech Sweden AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

The Annual General Meeting in AVTECH Sweden AB (publ), org.nr 556568-3108, held on May 14, 2025, resolved as follows:

to adopt the Company's income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2024.

that the Company shall pay a dividend to the shareholders in the amount of SEK 0.10 per share in the Company. The record date for a dividend of SEK 0.10 per share shall be 16 May 2025. The dividend will be distributed on 23 May 2025. The remaining funds at the disposal of the Annual General Meeting will be carried forward.

to discharge the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability towards the Company.

that the number of Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting shall be four (4) ordinary and one (1) deputy and that the number of auditors shall be one (1) with one (1) deputy auditor.

that fees to the Board of Directors shall be paid in an annual amount of SEK 400,000, of which SEK 100,000 each to all ordinary members, and that fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

re-election of the current ordinary Board members Christer Fehrling, Ingvar Zöögling, Martin Lagerqvist and Per Jensen.

re-election of Ingvar Zöögling as Chairman of the Board.

re-election of current deputy Christina Zetterlund.

re-election of the Company's auditor Camilla Beijron, R3 Revisionsbyrå KB.

re-election of the Company's deputy auditor Benny Svensson, R3 Revisionsbyrå KB.

resolution authorizing the Board of Directors to resolve on a new issue of Class B shares, issue warrants and/or or issue of convertibles for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or more occasions, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. A new share issue may be made with or without provision for consideration in kind, set-off or other conditions referred to in Chapter 13, Section 5, first paragraph, 6 of the Swedish Companies Act.

To the extent that the authorization is used for an issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the issue price shall be market-based (subject to a market-based issue discount where applicable). The purpose of the authorization is to be able to raise working capital, to be able to carry out and finance company acquisitions or acquisitions of operating assets and to enable issues to industrial partners within the framework of collaborations and alliances.

The Company's CEO or the person appointed by the Board of Directors shall be authorized to make such minor formal adjustments to the resolution as may prove necessary in connection with registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and with Euroclear Sweden AB.

