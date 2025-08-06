Avtech Sweden AB: Wizz Air expands existing agreement with AVTECH's Aventus and SIGMA services to the rest of the Wizz Air Group

Following a successful evaluation of AVTECH's Aventus and SIGMA services, Wizz Air has now chosen to expand the existing 3-year agreement for Wizz Air UK to the rest of the Wizz Air Group. This means that Wizz Air Hungary Ltd and Wizz Air Malta Ltd are now also covered by the agreement. The expected annual value is in the range of 4,2 to 5,8 MSEK depending on the fleet size and the EUR exchange rate.

AVTECHs in-flight services are based on the latest high-resolution aviation weather forecasting from the UK Met Office. Aventus delivers precise and tailored wind and temperature information to the cockpit in-flight, while SIGMA provides automatic notifications about turbulence and other weather hazards along the flight path. This leads to improved flight efficiency, punctuality, and passenger comfort on Wizz Air UK flights.

Diarmuid Ó Conghaile, Chief Operations Officer at Wizz Air, says: "Wizz Air is proud to be the first adopter of these system, well ahead of our main competitors. This functionality operates behind the scenes, but the benefits are noticeable for passengers on board. Our customers will experience quieter, smoother flights with less turbulence, especially during climb and descent. This development fits perfectly with the airline's Customer First Compass initiative. By combining the latest advances in weather forecasting and flight planning, Wizz Air is giving its 2,700 pilots the latest generation in in-flight tools to serve our more than 75 million annual passengers with a better flying experience."

David Rytter, CEO at AVTECH, says: "We are pleased to expand our service delivery to Wizz Air following a comprehensive product evaluation process. AVTECHs in-flight services are powered by the latest high-resolution aviation weather forecasts from the UK Met Office. The Aventus and SIGMA service combination delivers accurate and tailored wind and temperature information to the cockpit during flight, along with automatic and precise alerts for turbulence and other weather hazards along the flight path. We look forward to a strong collaboration with Wizz Air, aimed at enhancing flight efficiency, punctuality, and passenger comfort across their operations."

About Aventus

The Aventus Full-flight Winds service provides optimized weather uplinks for each stage of a flight, including the climb, enroute and descent phases. Aventus is a unique and patented system, enabling accurate wind information and 4D Trajectories for flights, making use of the very best in atmospheric modelling to create wind data packages for the different phases of a flight. Data packages are uplinkeded in real-time to the aircraft to enable the onboard Flight Management Computer (FMC) to accurately calculate a flight profile and the time when each route waypoint will be reached. The Aventus solution is environmentally friendly as it enables aircraft to fly more efficient altitudes and RNP approaches resulting in immediate airline fuel and CO2 savings benefits. The service is also imperative for future time-based flight operations, an area where Aventus provides even larger overall environmental and operational benefits. Time-based operations will increase the efficiency and punctuality of individual flights and of the air transport system.

About SIGMA

The SIGMA weather hazards service presents precise turbulence data and other weather hazards, such as icing, thunderstorms, and volcanic ash, to the pilots in real time throughout the flight. SIGMA monitors the flight and provides tactical weather updates related to the actual 4D route in the flight computer including any route changes. The service filters and presents only the hazardous weather that affects each specific flight, significantly reducing data transmission and pilot workload. SIGMA is based on an advanced high-resolution weather forecast from the UK Met Office which combined with AVTECHs algorithms provides a new level of pilot decision support. Based on up-to-date information about turbulence and other weather hazards, flight crews can now make qualified tactical decisions to avoid passenger discomfort, equipment damage, and expensive aircraft maintenance checks.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air operates a fleet of 237 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and low fares, Wizz Air estimates to become the preferred choice of 75 million passengers in 2025. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2025 and the "EMEA's most Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024.

Pressreleases are available at:

https://www.avtech.aero/press-release-english

For more information, please contact

David Rytter, CEO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye AB to certified adviser.

This information is information that AVTECH Sweden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-06 15:58 CEST.