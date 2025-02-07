Avtech Sweden AB: AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) Year-End Report January - December 2024

FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES FOR THE PERIOD

2024 2024 2023 MSEK Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Net sales revenue 9.3 8.6 7.6 Operating earnings before depreciation +5.0 +3.8 +3.6 Net earnings +4.2 +2.7 +2.5 Net earnings per share, SEK +0.074 +0.047 +0.043 Cashflow +2.6 +4.1 +1.8 Cash and cash equivalents 27.4 24.8 22.8 Equity 47.1 43.0 40.2 Equity per share, SEK 0.83 0.76 0.71 Equity ratio, % 91.4% 89.9% 92.7%

Net sales in the fourth quarter increased by 22.1% compared to the same period in 2023, thanks to new customer agreements.

Net earnings increased by 70.4% compared to the same period in 2023. Contributing to this, in addition to increased sales revenue, were interest income and exchange rate gains, despite higher personnel costs associated with the resource expansions made.

Cashflow increased by 45.1% compared to the same period in 2023. Overdue customer invoices from previous quarters have largely now been paid and the remaining overdue accounts receivable are expected to be paid after the end of the period.

KEY FIGURES FOR THE FULL YEAR

For the full year 2024, the net sales amounted to MSEK 34.3 (27.5), the net earnings was MSEK +12.6 (+9.0), and the cash flow was MSEK +4.6 (+8.2) compared to the full year 2023. This means that net sales increased by 25.1% and net profit by 38.8% compared to 2023. Cash flow from operating activities increased by 25% for the full year compared to 2023, but due to a dividend distribution to shareholders of MSEK 5.6, the cash flow was 44.0% lower than in 2023.

EVENTS DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER

On December 19th it was announced that AVTECH and Latam Airlines Group S.A. had entered in to an subscription agreement for AVTECHs Aventus and ClearPath services, with a start date in December 2024 and an expected annual value of 10 to 15 MSEK dependent on the number of aircraft and EUR exchange rate. The ClearPath and Aventus services, both utilizing state-of-the-art high-resolution aviation weather forecasting from the UK Met Office, will provide precise and tailored tactical decision support for Latam pilots to improve the efficiency of each individual flight. By providing flight crews with the latest weather inputs and guidance on the most efficient flight altitudes, Latam can take maximum advantage of prevailing winds and temperatures to reduce its overall total CO2 emissions. This leads to improved flight execution and efficiency, increased situational awareness and reduced workload for the pilots. In addition, ClearPath also warns of turbulence along the flight path which increases the comfort for all passengers travelling with Latam. The Aventus service will be deployed to around 60 aircraft in December with a planned roll-out to the remainder of the fleet next year alongside ClearPath. The subscription is structured on a monthly renewal basis with an expected term of 3 years.

On November 4th AVTECH and the airline Iberojet entered into an agreement for AVTECHs Aventus and ClearPath services, with a start date in mid-September 2024 and an expected annual value of around 0.4 MSEK dependent on the number of aircraft and EUR exchange rate.

"Iberojet, following its strong commitment in emissions reduction and safety assurance, has chosen Avtech due to the extreme precision of its forecasts, which have helped us save fuel while avoiding areas of severe turbulence. In this way, we can operate our flights in a safer and more sustainable manner", says Mateo Vicens, Director of Flight Operations of the airline.

EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

On January 21 it was communicated that the Board of Directors of AVTECH once again proposes a dividend of SEK 0.10 per share, corresponding to approximately SEK 5.6 million, and will convene the Annual General Meeting for a decision. The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. "With this year's strong results AVTECHs Board of Directors has once again decided to propose a dividend of SEK 0.10 per share for the upcoming Annual General Meeting in May. Even after the dividend, AVTECH has a strong liquidity position that allows us to continue investing in the business to further strengthen our position," says Chairman of the Board Ingvar Zöögling. If the Annual General Meeting decides on a dividend in accordance with the Board's proposal, the first day of trading without the right to dividend will be Thursday, May 15, 2025. The record date for the right to the dividend is proposed to be Friday, May 16, 2025. Provided that the AGM approves the Board's proposal, the dividend is expected to be paid on Friday, May 23, 2025, through Euroclear Sweden AB.

Financial reports are available at:

www.avtech.aero/report



https://www.avtech.aero/press-release-english

For more information, please contact

David Rytter, CEO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

Christina Zetterlund CFO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye AB to certified adviser.