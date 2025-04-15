Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HYPE) (FSE: N7S) (the "Company" or "HyperBit") announces it has launched a new corporate website at www.hyperbit.ca as part of a corporate rebrand and the Company encourages investors and crypto enthusiasts to visit our newly launched site.

The Company has appointed experienced Web3 and Blockchain operations leader, Mr. Yoshito Okubo, to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Okubo has over a decade of industry experience in operations, business development, and emerging technologies. Mr. Okubo has built a career at the forefront of innovation, bridging traditional industries with the transformative potential of Web3 and Blockchain ecosystems. Mr. Okubo has worked across Canada, the USA, Japan and Southeast Asia and brings a global perspective to blockchain projects, ensuring cultural and regulatory nuances are considered. Mr. Okubo has created and tailored strategies to help Web3 startups navigate challenges while accelerating adoption. Mr. Okubo's key strengths include Decentralized Ecosystems: Expertise in applying Blockchain for supply chain transparency, decentralized governance, and tokenomics. Mr. Okubo has a proven track record of driving user adoption and scale Web3 products through partnerships and community-building initiatives.

Mr. Yoshito Okubo, Director of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. stated: "As a forward-thinking Blockchain and Web3 professional, I'm deeply passionate about the disruptive impact of blockchain technology, decentralized applications (dApps), and tokenized ecosystems. My experience includes crafting operational strategies that integrate Web3 principles, enabling businesses to adopt more transparent, secure, and efficient systems. I look forward to contributing to what the HyperBit team is building as the Company prepares itself for the next crypto bull market."

Mr. Brian Gusko, Director of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. stated: "We are excited to launch our new website and will continue to refine the site as we focus the Company on identifying new opportunities to mine crypto in cost-friendly power environments. We anticipate the deployment of our new Goldshell Aleo miners, recently announced, and look for opportunities to reactivate our 150 SC2000 Miners in a profitable environment. We are privileged to welcome Mr. Yoshito Okubo to the board and look forward to working with him to develop the Company's vision for HyperBit."

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-HyperBit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders.

Additional Announcements

The Company also announces that it has engaged Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate its market-making services by providing assistance in maintaining a consistent and orderly trading market for its common shares. The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the policies of the CSE and other applicable laws.

For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 month. The agreement has an initial term of three months, following which it will renew for successive one-month terms, provided that after the initial three-month term the agreement may be terminated by either party at any time. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only. VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on CSE-listed issuers. VLP's CEO, JC Cunningham, can be reached by telephone at (416) 891-4349 or by email at info@vlpinc.net.

The Company has engaged Aktiencheck.de AG ("Aktiencheck") and its principal, Stefan Lindam, pursuant to which Aktiencheck will assist with an initial European marketing awareness program. The engagement includes up to five editorial write-ups, stand-alone e-mail marketing campaign distribution of the editorial write-ups to opt-in e-mail addresses of active investors, targeted distribution of the editorial reports to active investors, distribution of the editorial write-ups through social media to active financial investors and distribution of the editorial write-ups through the aktiencheck.de website and search engine marketing. Aktiencheck.de AG will set up on-line advertising portals and digital marketing and will be retained commencing April 28th, 2025, for a period of up to 2 months. In consideration of the marketing services to be provided by Aktiencheck, the Company has agreed to pay a total of €12,500. No shares or options were issued to Aktiencheck.de AG or its principal as part of this engagement and they do not own any shares in Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. The principal of Aktiencheck.de AG is Mr. Lindam of Bahnhofstrase 6 56470 Bad Marienberg Deutschland.

The Company has engaged Free Market Media Ltd. ("Free Market") of Langley, BC, Canada, to provide Web services to the Company. Free Market will set up on-line advertising portals, on which Hyper Bit Technologies will pay directly at-cost for the advertising. Free Market will be retained on a month-to-month basis and commence immediately to assist the Company in raising awareness. In consideration of the marketing services provided by Free Market, the Company has agreed to pay advertising expenses up to $10,000 per month should the Company deem this beneficial. To the Company's knowledge, Free Market's principal owns no shares in Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. Free Market Media is owned by Brenton Rusin. Free Market media can be contacted at freemarketmedialtd@gmail.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

