WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Tuesday announced that it has been awarded a $137 million contract by the Virgin Islands Public Finance Authority to manage the 'Rebuild USVI' program-an initiative aimed at restoring critical infrastructure damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria.Working alongside the U.S. Virgin Islands' Super Project Management Office, Jacobs will oversee the recovery and reconstruction of key facilities such as hospitals, schools, utilities, and transportation networks across St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John.Jacobs Executive VP Ron Williams emphasized the urgency of rebuilding essential services for the islands' 90,000 residents and boosting resilience in support of the region's tourism-driven economy.Jacobs brings extensive experience in post-disaster recovery, integrating resilience and equity into its infrastructure projects. Over the three-year term, the firm will also offer consulting on project planning, logistics, environmental management, and workforce strategies.Adrienne Williams-Octalien, Director of the Office of Disaster Recovery, highlighted Jacobs' selection based on its proven expertise, innovative approach, and ability to meet compliance and funding requirements. She expressed confidence in the firm's role in building a stronger, more resilient U.S. Virgin Islands.