Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2025) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra") announces that it intends to release its Q1 2025 results on May 6, 2025 after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on May 7, 2025. A presentation will be posted on the Dexterra website at dexterra.com on May 6, 2025 to be reviewed on the conference call.

The conference call dial in number is 1-844-763-8274.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Dexterra's website at https://ir.dexterra.com/events-presentations by selecting the Q1 2025 Results webcast link.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until June 7, 2025 by dialing 1-855-669-9685, passcode 5939979.

Annual and Special Meeting

Dexterra's Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, in a virtual only format via live audio webcast at https://web.lumiconnect.com/223882189 or accessible on our website at https://ir.dexterra.com/events-presentations by selecting 2025 Annual and Special Meeting webcast link. Details on how to vote and access the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular, which is available on the Dexterra website at dexterra.com, under the Company's profile at sedarplus.ca and at TSX Trust Company's website at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/dxt.

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs over 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

