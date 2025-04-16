LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) reported that its Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis) for the first quarter of 2025 was 70.7 million tons, down 9% form the last year. Quarterly Pilbara iron ore production (100% basis) was 69.8 million tons, down 10% from the previous year.But quarterly Bauxite production was 15.0 million tons, up 12% from the same quarter last year. Aluminium production was 0.83 million tons, unchanged from last year.Pilbara iron ore shipments for 2025 are expected to be at the lower end of guidance range of 323 million tonnes - 338 million tonnes due to the losses sustained from the four cyclones in the first quarter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX