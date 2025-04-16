The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 16.04.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 16.04.2025Aktien1 LU1756447840 Corporation America Airports S.A.2 US78163D1000 Runway Growth Finance Corp.3 CA30264T1049 FTI Foodtech International Inc.4 US85209W1099 Sprout Social Inc.5 US1407553072 Cara Therapeutics Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 USU5256PAE17 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.2 USU5256PAD34 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.3 USU5256PAC50 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.4 US59151KAJ79 Methanex Corp.5 US59151KAL26 Methanex Corp.6 US59151KAM09 Methanex Corp.7 XS3053369982 N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie8 USU67959AB91 Olin Corp.9 USG85160AA07 StoneX Group Inc.10 USU91505AR50 Univision Communications Inc.11 CA135087T388 Canada, Government of...12 DE000DW6AHH5 DZ BANK AG13 US40434LAR69 HP Inc.14 XS3057123617 Nordic Investment Bank15 XS3046429711 General Mills Inc.16 US66815M2U00 Northwestern Mutual Global Funding17 US40434LAS43 HP Inc.18 DE000HEL0FV7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale19 IE0006FAD976 Franklin S&P 500 Screened UCITS ETF20 IE0006WOV4I9 Franklin S&P World Screened UCITS ETF21 IE000YIXESS9 iShares S&P 500 3% Capped UCITS ETF