Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the winter drill program at its 100%-owned 3Ts Project, located in central British Columbia. Drilling continues to confirm the high-grade nature of the Larry Vein System and expand known mineralization across multiple target areas, including a new discovery at the Daisy target and deeper intercepts in the Ted-Mint Vein System. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and is comprised of thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares ("ha") in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The project is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz- carbonate vein district within which nineteen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 1,100 m in strike length and with true widths up to 32 m have been identified.

Figure 1: 3TS-25-10 and 3TS-25-13 Drill Collar Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8610/248680_eeb6e439449d7bfb_002full.jpg

High-Grade Gold Intercept at Larry Vein System

Drill hole 3TS-25-10 targeted the Larry Vein System (approximately 145 metres ("m") east of the Tommy Vein System) and intersected a mineralized zone grading 5.95 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 23.09 g/t silver over 7.45m, including a high-grade interval of 1.86m grading 20.48 g/t gold and 80.11 g/t silver. This intercept was approximately 25m below the vein interval discovered in 3TS-25-09 and was designed to test for down-dip mineralization potential (see news release dated March 26, 2025). These results continue to demonstrate the potential of the Larry Vein to host high-grade, vein-hosted gold and silver mineralization near surface and at depth, and the potential of being included in the updated resource model (please see news release dated August 18th, 2022 for further details; "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada", authored by Armitage and Miller).

New Vein Discovery at Daisy Target and Deeper Ted-Mint Intercepts

Hole 3TS-25-13 tested the Daisy target area 230m east of the southern Ted-Mint Vein System and intersected previously unknown mineralized structures (see Table 1 below). Highlight intercepts from the Daisy veins include 2.85m grading 4.60 g/t gold and 94.74 g/t silver. These veins are interpreted as tensional offshoots located in the hanging wall of arcuate fault systems, reinforcing the Company's structural model developed from earlier discoveries at the Tommy, Ian, Johnny, and Larry Vein Systems. Veins associated with the Daisy Vein System can be traced on surface for 565m and are open along strike and at depth.

Hole 3TS-25-13 also intersected the Ted-Mint Vein at depth within a transitional zone between epithermal precious metals and deeper base metal mineralization. At a depth of 464.21 metres, the Ted-Mint Vein returned 3.54 metres grading 2.67 g/t gold and 26.55 g/t silver, immediately transitioning into a brecciated zone with base metal enrichment, including 5.25 metres with 0.12% lead and 0.20% zinc and anomalous copper up to 771 ppm. These results confirm the classic zonation pattern expected in low-sulphidation epithermal systems and will assist in defining the vertical and lateral extent of the Ted-Mint Vein System.

Drill Hole Target From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Lead (%) Zinc

(%) 3TS-25-10

including Larry Vein System 32.64 40.09 7.45 5.95 23.09



34.00 35.86 1.86 20.48 80.11



3TS-25-13

and

including

and

and

and

and Daisy Vein System 130.06 132.91 2.85 4.60 94.74



131.50 132.00 0.50 14.82 280.00



Ted-Mint Vein System 446.00 447.00 1.00 0.2 16.00



455.21 457.21 2.00 2.66 17.00



464.21 467.75 3.54 2.67 25.66



467.75 473.00 5.25 - - 0.12 0.20



Table 1: Highlighted intercepts for drillholes 3TS-25-10 and 3TS-25-13



"The winter drill program continues to return excellent results and demonstrates the scale of the 3Ts system," said Randy Turner, President and CEO of Independence Gold. "High-grade intercepts at Larry, a new discovery at Daisy, and base metal transition zones at depth in Ted-Mint are all validating our exploration model and setting the stage for resource growth and future development plans."

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Location Data

Drill Hole Target Zone Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Total Meterage 3TS-25-10 Larry 363770 5877066 1151 90 50 102 3TS-25-13 Ted-Mint 365100 5876523 1111 265 60 534 *All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248680

SOURCE: Independence Gold Corp