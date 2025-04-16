WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon Corporation (FHN) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $213 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $184 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.Excluding items, First Horizon Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $217 million or $0.42 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $812 million from $819 million last year.First Horizon Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $213 Mln. vs. $184 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $812 Mln vs. $819 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX