Irvine, California and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company"), a leader in quantum-powered cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Farrah N. Khan as Senior Vice President of Business Development. This strategic hire further strengthens QeM's U.S. operations following the recent launch of its American subsidiary, Quantum eMotion America (QeMA), in Irvine, California.

From 2020 to 2024, Ms. Khan served as Mayor of Irvine-a city recognized as a global innovation hub with an estimated GDP ranging between $32 and $50 billion annually. During her tenure, she spearheaded initiatives that attracted substantial investments in emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, quantum communications, biotechnology, and cybersecurity. Her vision and leadership helped position Irvine as a magnet for high-impact ventures and Fortune 500 partnerships.

"Farrah Khan is a dynamic leader with a proven track record in fostering economic development and technological transformation," said Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "As we enter a critical commercialization phase for our quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions, Farrah's deep expertise in government relations, corporate engagement, and innovation ecosystems will be instrumental in building strategic alliances across defense, healthcare, financial services, and infrastructure sectors-especially in light of the growing urgency surrounding Q-Day threats."

Khan's appointment comes on the heels of QeM's U.S. expansion and the recent onboarding of cybersecurity veteran John Young as Chief Operating Officer of Quantum eMotion America. Together, they form a powerhouse leadership team poised to rapidly scale QeM's presence and impact in the American cybersecurity market.

"I'm honored to join Quantum eMotion at such a transformative time," said Farrah Khan. "Quantum threats are no longer theoretical-they are imminent. QeM's quantum random number generation (QRNG) technology is a critical building block for national security, data privacy, and enterprise resilience. I look forward to helping organizations across the U.S. prepare for the quantum era by adopting next-generation cybersecurity solutions."

QeM's proprietary QRNG technology delivers true quantum randomness, forming the cryptographic foundation for quantum-resistant architectures that protect against both classical and quantum cyberattacks. With its expansion into the U.S. and a growing leadership team, Quantum eMotion is well-positioned to become a global force in quantum-secure communications.

