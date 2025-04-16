Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires Raintite

Bergman & Beving has today acquired 97% of the shares in Raintite Trading Ltd, a leading manufacturer of PVC-laminated steel products used in roof application such as guttering. The company's certified products enable a maintenance free, waterproof and slip free roofing that is durable, safe and cost efficient. Raintite is situated in Caldicot, South Wales UK, has 18 employees and a turnover of approximately MGBP 7 with very good profitability.

"Raintite is the leading actor in its niche on the UK market. The company is distinguished by an efficient and flexible production process, a broad, customer-adapted product range and short delivery times. The high level of quality and service is highly appreciated by the customers and creates a strong market offering.", says Mats Gullbrandsson, Head of Division Core Solutions.

"Having developed Raintite over the course of 20 years, it is now time to hand it over to a new owner, and I am very pleased that Bergman & Beving will now lead the company going forward. Given the group's solid experience and approach to managing its entities, I am convinced that I have found the right owner for the company and that there are excellent conditions for taking Raintite to the next level." says former owner Dave Thomas.

Raintite will be part of the Core Solutions division and closing will take place with immediate effect. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is a Swedish listed group that acquires and develops leading companies with an eternal ownership horizon. The Group's autonomous companies work in expansive niches where they provide value-adding solutions for industrial and construction clients. Each company operates with great freedom on the basis of a decentralized management model that has been creating growth, profitability and sustainable development for more than 100 years. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has approximately 1,300 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion. The Group consists of about 30 companies represented in more than 25 countries. Read more about our operations at bergmanbeving.com.