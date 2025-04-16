HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS WELCOMES THE PUBLICATION OF THE NEW NATIONAL HYDROGEN STRATEGY, WHICH PUTS DECARBONIZED HEAVY MOBILITY AT THE CENTER OF THE ISSUES AT STAKE

Grenoble, April 16, 2025 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, praises the Government's presentation of the National Strategy for the Development of Low-Carbon Hydrogen (SNH II). This reaffirms France's ambition to become a European leader in the entire hydrogen value chain, and in particular to make hydrogen a lever for energy sovereignty and decarbonisation. It also sends a very positive signal to HRS, demonstrating the relevance of its industrial positioning.

As a leading industrial player in large-capacity hydrogen filling stations, HRS designs, manufactures and installs stations with refueling capacities ranging from 1 to 4 tonnes per day. The stations are specifically adapted to the needs of heavy and intensive mobility: fleets of lorries, buses, refuse collection vehicles, refrigerated vehicles, agricultural and construction machinery.

The French strategy makes these uses a national priority, considering that only hydrogen-powered vehicles can meet the constraints of range, availability and energy output in these segments.

For several years now, HRS has been developing systems and equipment that enable it to be fully in line with the strategic directions announced. In particular:

For industrial needs , HRS has developed a Filling Center & Export Trailer for hydrogen conditioning from 200 to 500 bar , compatible with all hydrogen gas transport technologies. This flexible solution is ideal for industrial sites or decentralized production infrastructure projects.

, has developed a for hydrogen conditioning from , compatible with all hydrogen gas transport technologies. This flexible solution is ideal for industrial sites or decentralized production infrastructure projects. For high-speed, heavy-duty mobility, HRS is currently the only station manufacturer participating in the European RHEADHY project, a strategic program aimed at validating new filling protocols at 700 bar. The aim is to deliver 100 kg of hydrogen in under 10 minutes, and a twin nozzle technology developed in partnership with Toyota[1]which is scheduled to go into service in 2026.

The government is also planning to create hydrogen hubs in the main industrial areas and along major roads, in line with the European AFIR (Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation). In particular, the new strategy includes the presence of around a hundred distribution stations, which will supply 13,000 tonnes a year of carbon-free hydrogen to power more than a thousand heavy goods vehicles.

For the record, the AFIR regulation requires at European level:

One station every 200 km on the TEN-T network and one station per urban node by 2030;

Each station should deliver 1 tonne/day at 700 bar;

According to Hydrogen Europe[2], this will mean between 700 and 1,200 hydrogen stations in Europe by 2030.

This move confirms the strategic importance of high-capacity stations, where HRS has outstanding expertise, with 4 HRS40 stations installed in Franceincluding the latest at Saint-Sulpice[3] (Occitanie, France).

With a fleet of 28 installed stations and a proven ability to produce and install stations to short lead times, HRS is positioned as a key partner in this French and European industrial dynamic, with proven technology, industrial facilities at full capacity, and a clear vision: to accelerate the transition to zero-emission, sustainable and sovereign mobility.

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a world leader in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning, HRS boasts state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS has a hydrogen agnostic approach, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, grey, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with twenty-eight stations ranging from 200 kg to 1 ton/day, representing a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All station terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For further information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

[1] See the press release dated January 28, 2025.

[2] https://hydrogeneurope.eu/a-new-dawn-for-h2-mobility-in-eu/

[3] See the March 3, 2025 press release.

