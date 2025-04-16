WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $717 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $746 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $766 million or $0.34 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $4.241 billion from $3.842 billion last year.Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $717 Mln. vs. $746 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $4.241 Bln vs. $3.842 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX