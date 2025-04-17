Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnemo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible).

Following the announcement of the envisaged tender offer on March 11, 2025 of Zydus Lifesciences Limited on the Amplitude Surgical SA shares, Amplitude Surgical has been informed of the execution of undertakings from 7 shareholders to tender 2,236,911 Amplitude Surgical shares, representing 4.7% of the company's capital and voting rights by them.

Considering the 85.6% of the capital that will be acquired by Zydus Lifesciences Limited from PAI Partners, the management of Amplitude Surgical and two minority shareholders, Zydus Lifesciences Limited will be in a position with these undertakings to acquire more than 90% of the capital and voting rights of Amplitude Surgical at the end of the tender offer.

These undertakings to tender 2,236,911 Amplitude Surgical shares, representing 4.7% of the company's capital and voting rights, may be revoked in the event of a competing tender offer being filed by a third party, declared compliant and opened by the Autorité des marchés financiers

The acquisition of the 85.6% block is expected to be completed by June 2025 and the draft tender offer will be filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers upon receipt of regulatory approvals. The opening of the tender offer will then be subject to the clearance decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers

Next press release:

9-month sales 2024-25: Thursday April 17, 2025, after market close.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player in the global market for surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery, covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee. Working in close collaboration with surgeons, Amplitude Surgical develops numerous high value-added innovations to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and care facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is expanding internationally through its subsidiaries and a network of agents and exclusive distributors in over 30 countries. At June 30, 2024, Amplitude Surgical had 428 employees and sales of nearly 106.0 million euros.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250417882490/en/

Contacts:

Amplitude Surgical

Chief Financial Officer

Dimitri Borchtch

finances@amplitude-surgical.com

04 75 41 87 41

NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean

amplitude@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

amplitude@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98