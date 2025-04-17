Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.04.2025

WKN: A14UZ2 | ISIN: FR0012789667 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AU
PR Newswire
17.04.2025 09:36 Uhr
Zydus Lifesciences Limited announces the execution of undertakings to tender as part of its envisaged tender offer for Amplitude Surgical SA shares

Finanznachrichten News

AHMEDABAD, India and PARIS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of its envisaged tender offer on March 11, 2025, Zydus Lifesciences Limited announces the execution of undertakings from 7 shareholders to tender 2,236,911 Amplitude Surgical shares, representing 4.7% of the company's capital and voting rights by them.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited Logo

Considering the 85.6% of the capital that will be acquired by Zydus Lifesciences Limited from PAI Partners, the management of Amplitude Surgical and two minority shareholders, Zydus Lifesciences Limited will be in a position with these undertakings to acquire more than 90% of the capital and voting rights of Amplitude Surgical at the end of the tender offer.

These undertakings to tender 2,236,911 Amplitude Surgical shares, representing 4.7% of the company's capital and voting rights, may be revoked in the event of a competing tender offer being filed by a third party, declared compliant and opened by the Autorité des marchés financiers.

The acquisition of the 85.6% block is expected to be completed by June 2025 and the draft tender offer will be filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers upon receipt of regulatory approvals. The opening of the tender offer will then be subject to the clearance decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592545/Zydus_Lifesciences_Limited_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zydus-lifesciences-limited-announces-the-execution-of-undertakings-to-tender-as-part-of-its-envisaged-tender-offer-for-amplitude-surgical-sa-shares-302431316.html

