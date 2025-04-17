Anzeige
FASTNED BV
17.04.25
19,800 Euro
+1,220
+6,57 %
19,64019,84010:46
17.04.2025 07:49 Uhr
Fastned B.V.: Q1 2025 Update: Revenue leaps 48% to record quarterly high and company opens first station in Italy

Finanznachrichten News
Fastned, the European fast-charging company, has reported new all-time highs for quarterly revenue in Q1 2025 alongside significant growth in energy sold and charging sessions completed.

Revenues for the first quarter reached €28.0 million, a 48% increase on Q1 2024, while renewable energy sales rose to 42.1 GWh: up 34% year-on-year. The company expanded its network with its first station in Italy, while a successful bond issue raised over €36 million in investment as EV sales in Europe are back on the rise.

Strong financial growth

Fastned recorded €28.0 million in revenue in Q1 2025 - a new record high for Fastned in quarterly revenue - while selling 42.1 GWh of renewable energy to electric drivers all over Europe.

Revenue per station (annualised) reached €325,000 while gross profit increased to €19.7 million. Annualised revenue was €113.6 million - over €100m for the second consecutive quarter.

Fastned raised a record amount of €36.5 million in its first bond issue of 2025; this is the largest amount raised by Fastned in a single tranche. This latest tranche, which closed in February, brings the total outstanding amount of bonds with retail investors to over €227 million.

"I am delighted with Fastned's growth this quarter. Record highs in quarterly revenue show the growing value of our quality charging concept, while our arrival into Italy means we are now active in eight countries across Europe - great steps towards our vision of an electric-only future. The transition to electric mobility is accelerating again, and we will continue to scale our network while maintaining our best-in-class station design and driver experience."

Michiel Langezaal, co-founder and CEO of Fastned

Read full press release:
https://www.fastnedcharging.com/hq/en/fastned-q1-2025-update-revenue-leaps-48-to-record-quarterly-high-and-company-opens-first-station-in-italy

