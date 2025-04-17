The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

The Diverse Income Trust plc

17th April 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 16th April 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

16th April 2025 97.02p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 95.08p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

17th April 2025