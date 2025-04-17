WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $810.4 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $1.172 billion, or $3.52 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 15.1% to $7.734 billion from $9.107 billion last year.D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $810.4 Mln. vs. $1.172 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.58 vs. $3.52 last year. -Revenue: $7.734 Bln vs. $9.107 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX