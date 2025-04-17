Mesa, Arizona and Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ), a leading provider of cutting-edge out-of-home entertainment technology and services for cinema, Esports, stadiums and arenas, today announced its integral role in the design, development and project management for a state-of-the-art, seven-screen theater complex at Cannon Beach in Mesa, Arizona, a 37 acre premier destination intersecting lifestyle and adrenaline envisioned by LVL 11 Entertainment. Slated to open by year-end 2025, the complex will redefine cinematic and Esports experiences with advanced digital technologies and unparalleled design.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10932/248875_30921cca74413bda_002full.jpg

Francois Godfrey, President and COO of Moving iMage Technologies, commented:

"We are thrilled to bring groundbreaking cinematic and Esports experiences to Cannon Beach. This next-generation theater complex combines the best in display technology, sound innovation and accessibility. MiT's multi-facet involvement includes installation of the United States' first Samsung 14-meter Onyx Direct-View DCI Compliant Cinema LED screen, advanced Dolby Atmos sound system, Barco SP2K/4K laser projectors, LEA Professional smart power amplifiers and our MovEsports production cart.

"Additionally, our proprietary Architectural Lighting Fixtures (ALF) lighting systems, cinema automation and energy management solutions will help create a truly state-of-the-art environment. Our multidisciplinary team is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions integrated and optimized to transform the out-of-home-entertainment experience."

United States Debut of Samsung's 14 meter (46 foot) DCI Compliant Direct View LED (DVLED) Screen

The complex will feature the United States' first Samsung 14 meter Onyx LED screen in an auditorium with a balcony, creating a unique viewing experience built around DVLED's unparalleled image quality and vibrant visuals. The Onyx screen's DVLED technology delivers an unparalleled cinematic experience with true black levels, infinite contrast ratio and exceptional color accuracy without the use of traditional projection systems. The Onyx LED enables a more immersive and lifelike viewing experience with enhanced durability and the industry's first and longest 10-year warranty for cinema LED. MiT collaborated closely with Samsung to provide the custom DVLED Screen Frame and comprehensive integration services, ensuring seamless installation and optimal performance of this groundbreaking display.

"As the entertainment industry looks ahead to the future of cinema, innovation is more important than ever," said David Phelps, Head of Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. "By delivering truly immersive experiences in theaters, we can ensure that the magic of the big screen not only endures, but thrives. The new generation of Onyx Cinema LED screens enables theater owners and operators to engage, thrill and remind moviegoers why the theater remains the ultimate place to experience visual storytelling at its finest."

"We chose to partner with Samsung because of their commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology aligns perfectly with our vision for LVL 11 Entertainment. By premiering the first install of the newest, state of the art Samsung Onyx Direct View LED Screen in Arizona, we will be offering an entirely new experience, not just a movie," said Adam Saks, Chief Operating Officer, LVL 11 Entertainment. "Samsung's ability to push the boundaries of entertainment technology ensures that LVL 11 at Cannon Beach remains at the forefront of the industry."

DVLED screens are poised to redefine audience experiences with unparalleled clarity and dynamic range. DVLED technology is also a perfect match for MiT's MovEsports gaming system, as its improved brightness and contrast creates stunning images even with the lights on for alternative content and dining.

To complement the stunning visuals of the DVLED in Cannon Beach's balcony auditorium, customers will be immersed in Auditorium #7 with 4K projection by Barco and Dolby Atmos audio, configured with LEA Professional Cinema Digital Series smart power amplifiers featuring direct connection to the Dolby Atmos audio bitstream and Dolby loudspeakers to complete the experience, enveloping audiences in a rich, immersive high-fidelity audio landscape.

The remaining five screens will utilize state-of-the-art Barco SPK laser projectors, renowned for their superior brightness and color accuracy, paired with Dolby servers, CP950 processors, LEA Professional amplifiers and Dolby speakers to create an exceptional cinematic experience.

Proprietary MiT Solutions

MiT's LED Architectural Lighting Fixtures and Advanced Lighting Management System solutions will be incorporated to create dynamic and energy-efficient illumination throughout the venue. To support and ensure ADA compliance for hearing and visually impaired patrons, the complex will utilize MiT's ALD Assistive Listening Devices.

The complex will also integrate MiT's IMC25 automation systems with cinema projectors, DVLED screens, servers, audio processors and pre-feature entertainment systems to provide centralized control of each auditorium. MiT's IS-30 and IS-20 energy management systems will be utilized to deliver eco-friendly remote AC control, reducing energy costs and protecting equipment investments.

The complex will also feature an MiT MovEsports production cart tying in the action for two gaming suites in one auditorium, underscoring the complex's versatility and commitment to cutting-edge entertainment options.

Expert Design and Project Management

From initial concept to final installation, MiT is also providing comprehensive design project management and integration services. Its expertise ensures that each component works harmoniously, delivering a seamless buildout and captivating experience for all visitors.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Moving iMage Technologies ( www.movingimagetech.com)

With a focus on innovation, service, and quality, Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT) is a trusted partner in delivering state-of-the-art out-of-home entertainment environments. Founded in 2003, MiT provides products, integrated systems design, custom engineering, proprietary products, software, and installation services for cinemas, screening rooms, postproduction facilities, high-end home theaters, Esports venues, arenas, stadiums, and other entertainment spaces.

MiT manufactures a broad line of digital cinema peripherals in the U.S., including automation systems, projector pedestals/bases, projector lifts, hush boxes, direct-view LED frames, lighting fixtures and dimmers, power management devices, operations software, and Esports platforms. It also distributes and integrates cinema equipment from Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, Christie Digital, LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown, LG, Meyer Sound, Q-SYS, QSC, Samsung and others.

MiT's Caddy Products division designs and sells cupholders, concession trays, and venue accessories that enhance concession sales and improve the guest experience.

Follow us on X: @movingimagenews

Follow us on LinkedIn: MiT on LinkedIn

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

LVL 11 Entertainment

LVL 11 Entertainment, located at Cannon Beach in Mesa, AZ, will offer an exciting mix of movies, go-kart racing, bowling, arcade games, and more. Featuring innovative movie theaters which include the first U.S. deployment of the Gen 2 Samsung Onyx LED Screen, Dolby Atmos sound, and a Living Room Cinema, LVL 11 is set to redefine the way movies are experienced. Guests will also be able to race on a world first, 3-story 360 Karting designed and built track that runs above the 12 bowling lanes featuring QuibicaAMF Hyperbowling and the Neoverse digital experience. LVL 11 further innovates on the customer experience by introducing Zippin Walk-Out Concessions! LVL 11walk out cafe will offer both theater snacks and hearty meals with lightning-fast convenience. Additionally, you can find fun in the karaoke room, full arcade featuring the latest games, adult social lounge, and private event spaces, LVL 11 is perfect for any occasion. LVL 11 Entertainment is expected to open in Fall 2025. Located at 4551 S Power Rd, Suite 101, Mesa, AZ 85212. For more details, contact hello@GoLVL11.com

About Cannon Beach

The Cannon Development Group is currently delivering a 40-acre multi-use real estate development in Mesa, AZ. Their focus is on creating experiential environments that bring together water-focused adventures centered around a surf lagoon with family entertainment, restaurants, retail, office, and resort-style hospitality. To learn more about the Mesa location, visit: www.cannonbeachaz.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248875

SOURCE: Moving iMage Technologies