Donnerstag, 17.04.2025
Forge bereits +300 %
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
17.04.25
16:18 Uhr
14,215 Euro
-0,320
-2,20 %
PR Newswire
17.04.2025 15:18 Uhr
Carnival PLC - Results of Annual General Meetings

Carnival PLC - Results of Annual General Meetings

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

Results of Annual General Meetings

MIAMI (April 17, 2025) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) held its annual shareholders' meetings on Wednesday in Miami, Florida and also hosted a live video broadcast at the Carnival plc headquarters in Southampton. Carnival Corporation & plc announces that all of the resolutions recommended by the Boards of Directors were passed at the annual shareholders' meetings.

The results of the polls conducted at the annual meetings of shareholders will be available on the Carnival Corporation & plc website at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com. In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.


