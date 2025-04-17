Sales up +6.6% at constant exchange rates in Q3 FY 2024-25

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Mnemo: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), the French market leader in surgical technologies for lower limb orthopedics, announces its consolidated sales for the third quarter of the 2024-25 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Chief Executive Officer of Amplitude Surgical, comments: "In the first 9 months of the 2024-25 financial year, Amplitude Surgical continued its growth trajectory, posting sales growth of +6.4% at constant exchange rates compared with the same period last year. Business grew both in France, with an increase of +4.7%, and internationally, with growth of +11.1% at constant exchange rates."

Consolidated sales 9 months of FY 2024-25

Sales 9M 2024-25 31/03/2025 31/03/2024 Change at current exchange rates Change at constant exchange rates In K€ IFRS Knee and hip activities 83 813 79 614 5,3% 6,4% Total 83 813 79 614 5,3% 6,4%

Sales Q3 2024-25 31/03/2025 31/03/2024 Change at current exchange rates Change at constant exchange rates In K€ IFRS Knee and hip activities 32 310 30 557 5,7% 6,6% Total 32 310 30 557 5,7% 6,6%

For the first 9 months (July 2004 March 2025) of the 2024-25 financial year, Amplitude Surgical sales came to €83.8 million, up +5.3% and +6.4% at constant exchange rates.

Over the 9 months, sales of knees and hips rose by +4.7% in France and by +11.1% at constant exchange rates outside France. Within the international perimeter, international distributors were up +6.6%, and the Group's international subsidiaries recorded a +7.1% increase at current exchange rates, and a +12.6% increase at constant exchange rates.

For the third quarter 2024-25, growth was 6.6% at constant exchange rates, in line with the Group's 9-month performance, with a 4.8% increase in France, a 12.4% increase at constant exchange rates for the Group's international subsidiaries, and a 12.3% increase for international distributors.

Amplitude Surgical's direct sales (French market and international subsidiaries), which account for almost 93% of total Group sales, rose by +6.4% at constant exchange rates.

France accounted for around 72% of Group sales in the first 9 months of the 2024-25 financial year.

International subsidiaries reported growth at constant exchange rates in Belgium, Australia, Brazil and South Africa, while sales in Germany and Switzerland were down.

