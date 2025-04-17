KnowBe4 Inc.: KnowBe4 Recognised as a Best Workplace in Technology in the GCC for 2025

For a second consecutive year, KnowBe4 has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Technology in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) by Great Place To Work

DUBAI, UAE, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced that, for the second year in a row, it has been named a Best Workplace in Technology in the GCC countries for 2025 by Great Place to Work. Joining the ranks of globally recognised employers, this award celebrates KnowBe4's unwavering commitment to exceptional company culture.

Ranking 14th, KnowBe4's recognition on the Best Places to Work List in Technology reflects its commitment to a culture of radical transparency, extreme ownership, and continuous professional growth. The Dubai team is leading the way in shaping the security awareness industry in the GCC, combining the agility of a start-up with the strength of a global organisation. This recognition reaffirms KnowBe4's dedication to empowering its people and fostering a workplace where innovation, engagement, and success go hand in hand.

"At KnowBe4, our people are the driving force behind our success," says Ani Banerjee, chief human resources officer at KnowBe4. "Receiving this award is a testament to our dedication to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow. Through continuous investment in professional development, top-tier training programs, and impactful benefits such as tuition reimbursement and certification bonuses, we are committed to equipping our team with the resources they need to thrive."

As the leading authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work centers their methodology around a globally recognised framework that measures employees' experience of trust, pride and enjoyment within their organisation. Surveying employees across countries in the GCC, this list determines the top companies in that area that foster a positive and inclusive workplace culture.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organisations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defence layer that fortifies user behaviour against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilises personalised and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilise workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organisation's biggest asset.

