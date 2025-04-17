eEducation Albert AB: The Albert Group Appoints New Interim Chief Executive Officer

eEducation Albert AB ("The Albert Group"), a leading education technology company headquartered in Gothenburg, today announces the appointment of Fredrik Bengtsson as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective April 22, 2025. Mr. Bengtsson succeeds Jonas Mårtensson, who on the same day will be stepping down and leave Albert Group.

Mr. Bengtsson brings broad leadership experience in the education sector. He most recently served as CEO and Board Member of NE Sverige AB, a leading provider of digital learning resources for schools and educators in Sweden. His experience in strategic transformation, combined with strong commercial and operational focus, will be instrumental in supporting The Albert Group as it works to strengthen performance and deliver sustainable growth. Fredrik has an educational background from Gothenburg University and Lund University.



"We are delighted to welcome Fredrik as our interim CEO," said Björn Bengtsson, Chair of the Board. "His track record and leadership style make him ideally suited to lead Albert through its next phase of development."



The Board extends its sincere thanks to Jonas Mårtensson for his leadership and significant contributions to the company over the years.

About eEducation Albert AB (publ)

The Albert Group develops and sells edtech products for schools and consumers. The company was founded in 2015 with the goal of democratizing education and providing every child the opportunity to reach their full potential. The product portfolio includes educational apps, educational videos, and physical learning products under the brands Albert, Jaramba, Holy Owly, Film & Skola, Strawbees, and Sumdog. Since the products were launched, they have helped more than ten million children make learning engaging and personalized. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and operates actively in several countries in Europe, the USA, and Asia. Albert is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker symbol ALBERT. The company's certified adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), +46 (0) 73 856 42 65, certifiedadviser@carnegie.se.



