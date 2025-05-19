eEducation Albert AB: Albert Group Appoints Erik Bergelin as Chief Financial Officer

Albert Group has appointed Erik Bergelin as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2025. Erik is currently Vice President of Strategy & Growth and brings broad experience from entrepreneurship, consulting, and business development.

With a background that includes several years at management consulting firms EY, Accenture, and McKinsey & Company, followed by his role as co-founder and CEO of edtech company Strawbees, Erik has developed a strong commercial and operational understanding. His appointment marks a step in the Group's shift toward a leaner organization, with reinforced attention to financial control and efficiency.

"Erik brings the kind of energy, clarity, and commercial drive we need to take the next step. He knows what it takes to build, scale, and focus, and I'm excited to have him in this role as we accelerate toward a sharper and more agile Albert", says Fredrik Bengtsson, CEO of Albert Group.

Current CFO Katarina Strivall will leave her position on June 30. She will remain available to ensure a smooth transition. Albert Group extends its sincere thanks to Katarina for her hard work and dedication to the company. Katarina will now pursue new challenges, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

