Montag, 19.05.2025
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2025 08:00 Uhr
eEducation Albert AB: Albert Group Appoints Erik Bergelin as Chief Financial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Albert Group has appointed Erik Bergelin as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2025. Erik is currently Vice President of Strategy & Growth and brings broad experience from entrepreneurship, consulting, and business development.

With a background that includes several years at management consulting firms EY, Accenture, and McKinsey & Company, followed by his role as co-founder and CEO of edtech company Strawbees, Erik has developed a strong commercial and operational understanding. His appointment marks a step in the Group's shift toward a leaner organization, with reinforced attention to financial control and efficiency.

"Erik brings the kind of energy, clarity, and commercial drive we need to take the next step. He knows what it takes to build, scale, and focus, and I'm excited to have him in this role as we accelerate toward a sharper and more agile Albert", says Fredrik Bengtsson, CEO of Albert Group.

Current CFO Katarina Strivall will leave her position on June 30. She will remain available to ensure a smooth transition. Albert Group extends its sincere thanks to Katarina for her hard work and dedication to the company. Katarina will now pursue new challenges, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Bengtsson, CEO
Mobile: +46 (0) 723 28 01 44
Email: fredrik@hejalbert.se

About eEducation Albert AB (publ)

The Albert Group develops and sells edtech products for schools and consumers. The company was founded in 2015 with the goal of democratizing education and providing every child the opportunity to reach their full potential. The product portfolio includes educational apps, educational videos, and physical learning products under the brands Albert, Jaramba, Holy Owly, Film & Skola, Strawbees, and Sumdog. Since the products were launched, they have helped more than ten million children make learning engaging and personalized. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and operates actively in several countries in Europe, the USA, and Asia. Albert is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker symbol ALBERT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, +46 (0) 73 856 42 65, certifiedadviser@carnegie.se.


Read more at investors.hejalbert.se

