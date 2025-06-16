eEducation Albert AB: Albert Group launches accelerated transformation programme to improve financial resilience

Albert Group today launches an expanded and accelerated transformation programme designed to enhance financial resilience and support the Group's drive for long-term profitability. This follows on from the profitability measures announced in January 2024.

The updated programme includes a significant organisational restructure, targeted cost reductions, and a strategic review of non-core assets. These measures are based on a comprehensive assessment led by Interim CEO Fredrik Bengtsson, in close collaboration with the Board of Directors and senior management, and are a direct response to evolving market conditions and the Group's strategic priorities.

Restructuring programme and cost savings

Albert Group is initiating a restructuring programme targeting annualised cost savings of approximately SEK 25 million, primarily through a reduction in personnel. These actions are expected to generate a positive cash flow impact of around SEK 20 million and improve EBITDA by approximately SEK 15 million on a full-year basis.

As part of the restructuring, the Group will reduce headcount from 103 to approximately 75, with most reductions affecting central functions, middle management, and overlapping roles in product teams across Swedish and UK operations. Marketing and sales capacity will be maintained to ensure continued commercial focus in core markets.

Restructuring costs will be recognised in Q2 of 2025.

Organisational simplification and strategic focus

Albert Group will transition to a leaner, more decentralised operating model. Group-level functions will be significantly streamlined, with brand teams granted greater autonomy and clearer accountability. This structure is designed to support faster decision-making, improved customer focus, and increased operational agility.

Streamlined communication and administrative efficiency

To simplify administrative processes and support operational focus, the Group will adopt English as its primary language for financial and regulatory communication, reflecting its international operations. Documents required by Swedish law will continue to be provided in both Swedish and English.

Strategic review of Group portfolio

The Board has also initiated a strategic review of the Group's brand and asset portfolio. Assets that are not aligned with the Group's long-term strategic objectives may be considered for divestment or phase-out. Proceeds from any such transactions will be reinvested to strengthen liquidity and accelerate the Group's path to profitability.



"When I was appointed interim CEO in April, I was tasked with assessing our trajectory and defining a plan for long-term viability. Market conditions have changed. We now need a sharper focus and greater agility. This programme simplifies the business, reduces costs and improves financial resilience. It is a decisive step toward creating lasting value for both customers and shareholders," says Fredrik Bengtsson, interim CEO of Albert Group.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Bengtsson, Interim CEO

ir@hejalbert.se

+46 723 280 144

This information is information that eEducation Albert is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-16 08:00 CEST.