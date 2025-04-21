St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") announces that at its annual shareholder meeting held March 21, 2025, Sokoman shareholders approved a special resolution (two-thirds of votes cast) to reorganize Sokoman's share capital to facilitate a spin-out to shareholders of approximately 2 million of Sokoman's 4 million shares of Vinland Lithium Inc. ("Vinland"). Vinland holds the Killick lithium project and is currently owned by Sokoman (40%), Benton Resources Inc. (40%) and Piedmont Lithium Newfoundland Holdings LLC (Piedmont), a wholly owned subsidiary of NASDAQ-listed Piedmont Lithium Inc. (20%). Benton shareholders concurrently approved a similar 2 million share spin-out. The TSX Venture Exchange has now approved the listing of the approximately 10 million issued shares of Vinland, of which approximately 40% will be in the hands of Benton and Sokoman shareholders.

The spin-outs are substantially pro rata to Benton and Sokoman shareholders. The exchange ratio is approximately 50 Vinland shares per 8,000 Sokoman shares. Accounts holding less than 8,000 Sokoman shares will not receive Vinland shares as the immediate and ongoing administration and compliance costs for very small odd-lot Vinland shareholders would be prohibitive.

The Company expects the distribution of the Vinland Shares to its shareholders to occur on or around April 30, 2025.

Some of the key points for shareholders are as follows:

The Killick Lithium Project holds excellent discovery potential in a newly discovered lithium belt

Piedmont, a wholly owned subsidiary of NASDAQ-listed Piedmont Lithium Inc., completed a 2023 financing in Vinland of CAD$2.0M @ CAD$1.00 per share to hold 19.9%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is one of North America's leading lithium companies

Newfoundland is ranked as one of the top jurisdictions to explore and develop mineral potential

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has vast technical and geological knowledge in similar geology to that of Kraken pegmatites

Vinland holds indirectly, through its subsidiary Killick Lithium Inc., a 100% interest in the Killick Lithium Project

Piedmont will have the option to earn up to a 62.5% direct interest in Killick Lithium Inc. by spending CAD$12.0M in exploration and development during the period of the option

Upon Piedmont completing all earn-in options Piedmont/Piedmont Lithium Inc. will have paid Benton and Sokoman a total of CAD$10.0M in Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares in addition to having funded all the Vinland exploration and development costs

Benton and Sokoman to collectively retain a 2% NSR on the Killick project

Full details of the spin-out and the other annual matters are contained in a management information circular dated February 4, 2025, and filed under the Company's profile on sedarplus.ca.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company and one of the largest landholders in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's emerging gold district. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects; the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland, targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. The Company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three, large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

In October 2023, Sokoman and Benton completed an agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc., a major developer of lithium projects and processing plants in the USA, and exactly the right partner to have to advance the lithium project. For full details of the agreement, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 11, 2023.

Projects optioned with the optionee fully vested are:

East Alder Project optioned to Canterra Minerals Inc. (SIC retains shares of CTM plus 1% NSR)

Startrek Project optioned to Thunder Gold (SIC retains shares of TGOL plus 1% NSR)

