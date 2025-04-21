Marijuana Inc.: Exousia Pro CSO Revealed Significant Findings About the Glioblastoma Study in a Spaces Interview

A published paper shows NANOG Expression was almost 100% effective at eradicating tumor cells

MARIJUANA INC. (OTC PINK:MAJI), dba Exousia Pro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company utilizing exosomes in the treatment of cancer and other diseases, is pleased to share published information about the therapy being used in our current Glioblastoma ("GBM") study.

Dr. Marvin Hausman, our Chief Science Officer, revealed Thursday live on a Spaces interview that a paper had been published showing that the NANOG Expression therapy reduced the resistance of the Cancer stem cells in Glioblastoma. In fact, the paper goes on to reveal that when temozolomide ("TMS") was used on its own at its highest concentration, less than 20% of the GBM cells were killed. When the GBM cells were treated with shRNA targeting NANOG or OCT4 in combination with TMZ, the level of cell death was significantly higher compared to that of the TMZ treatment alone, suggesting that the inhibition of NANOG or OCT4 increased the efficacy of TMZ.

The full paper may be read here: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10297980/

Matt Dwyer, our President, stated, "I was listening to the Spaces interview and couldn't believe what I was hearing. I had no clue this information existed. I know the current study and its findings, but this was mind-blowing. I suggest everyone go listen to Dr. Hausman and pay attention to the excitement in his voice as he discusses the ongoing study."

Exousia Pro is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology.The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

