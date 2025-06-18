Marijuana Inc.: Exousia Pro Expands its Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD, will be Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2025 / Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCPINK:MAJI), a clinical-stage biotech company utilizing exosomes in therapies helpful in the treatment of cancer and other diseases, has expanded its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB").

Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD, our Chairman of the SAB, has assembled a group of scientists who are all at the pinnacle of their fields. Each brings their unique talents to Exousia Pro. The SAB will provide guidance to the Company as we expand into new areas with our plant-based exosomes.

Marvin S. Hausman, M.D . Marvin S. Hausman, M.D. currently serves as Chief Science Officer of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., a publicly-traded company (symbol: LUDG) focused on the development of their proprietary mRNA genomic technology, after having served as a Director of Ludwig Enterprises from November 2023 to June 2025, as well as its Chief Executive Officer from September 2023 to August 2024. In the five years prior to joining Ludwig, Dr. Hausman served as a consultant with various life science companies, including Nova Mentis Life Science, Summit Joint Performance, and Designer Genomics. Dr. Hausman is an Immunologist and Board-Certified Urological Surgeon with more than 40 years of drug research and development experience with various pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol Myers International, Mead Johnson Pharmaceutical Co., E.R. Squibb, Medco Research, and Axonyx. An accomplished executive with domestic and international experience, Dr. Hausman successfully executed acquisitions of breakthrough medical technology, in conjunction with the formation, funding, and launch of several corporations. He is a co-founder of Medco Research Inc., a NYSE biopharmaceutical company acquired by King Pharmaceutical Inc., currently a division of Pfizer. He is the founder of Axonyx Inc., acquired by Torrey Pines Therapeutics, Inc. He is a founder of Entia Biosciences, Inc., which designs and develops natural organic antioxidant food-based products to be used as nutritional supplements in humans and animals. He is the founder and President of Northwest Medical Research Partners, Inc., a company specializing in the identification and acquisition of breakthrough pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Dr. Hausman is a Member of the Board of Governors of the New York University School of Medicine Alumni Association. Dr. Hausman received his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine in 1967.

Dr. Robert B. Beelman . Dr. Robert B. Beelman is Professor Emeritus of Food Science, Director, Center for Plant and Mushroom Foods for Health, Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, University Park, Pennsylvania. Dr. Beelman is a distinguished figure in the field of food science. His academic journey began with a BS in Biology from Capital University, followed by an MS and a PhD in Food Technology from The Ohio State University. Dr Beelman works on enhancing the nutritional and medicinal value of cultivated mushrooms, exploring regenerative agricultural practices to improve nutrient density in the food supply, and evaluating ergothioneine as a potential longevity vitamin to mitigate chronic diseases of ageing. He has hypothesized a significant role for soil-borne fungi in increasing ergothioneine levels in crops, which is crucial for human health. His advocacy extends into the realm of regenerative farming, emphasizing the reduction of severe tillage, the use of cover crops, and minimizing synthetic fertilizers and pesticides to boost soil health and, consequently, human health. Dr. Beelman's scholarly contributions not only shed light on the importance of mushrooms and soil health in our diet but also transform our understanding of nutrition and its impact on long-term health outcomes.

Kyle H. Ambert, Ph.D . Dr. Ambert is currently Director of Data Science at Nike, Inc. and has extensive experience in data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and applied analytics. His previous experience includes postings with the National Library of Medicine and Intel Corp. Dr. Ambert holds a PhD in Biomedical Informatics from Oregon Health & Science University. Additionally, Dr. Ambert has interests in the following: applied analytics, multivariate statistics, machine learning and deep learning, text mining and natural language processing, biomedical informatics, distributed computing, information visualization, and behavioral economics. These interests give him skills in technical communication, data analysis, data visualization, analytics, programing, deep learning frameworks, and health and life sciences, all of which we believe are of great value to the Company.

Zachary T. Bitzer, Ph.D . Dr. Bitzer is currently Assistant Professor, Department of Public Health Sciences Institute of Energy and the Environment Cancer Institute, Cancer Control Penn State Center for Research on Tobacco and Health. Dr. Bitzer received his Ph.D. in Food Science from Penn State University in 2014 and is currently an Assistant Professor of Public Health Sciences at Penn State University College of Medicine in Hershey, PA. His primary research interest is environmental toxicology, specifically the creation and interaction of toxins within the human body. He also explores the development of novel biomarkers for measuring exposure levels. Currently, his work focuses on toxins and oxidants (e.g., free radicals, aldehydes) generated by tobacco products and e-cigarettes. He is also interested in how dietary phytochemicals can mitigate oxidative stress and inflammation.

Dr. Anthony Smith, Ph.D. Dr. Smith manages Trengove Consulting, a private consulting firm specializing in natural product development, pharmacognosy, regulatory compliance, R&D-to-market strategies, and executive learning in biochemistry and neuroscience. He received his Ph.D in Molecular & Cellular Biology from Oregon State University at the Linus Pauling Institute, where he specialized in biochemistry, metabolic aging, and nutritional health. In addition to his work with Trengove, Dr. Smith serves as Psilocybin Neuroscience Professor and Lead Instructor with Bodhi Academy in Colorado and Oregon and is a Senior Advisor (Pharmacology) for ITB Solutions (Toronto, ON) and Vetr Animal Health (Grants Pass, OR). Prior to focusing on teaching, training, and consulting, Dr. Smith worked in medical device design & manufacturing, natural product R&D, and biomedical research while serving as a leading international authority on aging, dietary supplementation, and cardiovascular disease. He has technical and leadership experience in managing commercial laboratories, drug and medical device manufacturing, and commercial research initiatives. He brings over 20 years of natural product research, quality assurance, product development, manufacturing, and regulatory expertise to his projects.

Matt Dwyer, our President, stated, "This is another example of why having Dr. Hausman affiliated with Exousia Pro was so important. We could never have assembled an advisory group with the knowledge and experience he was able to provide. I am convinced the Company and the shareholders will benefit tremendously from the SAB."

About Us

Exousia Pro is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology. The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications, from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

