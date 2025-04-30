Marijuana Inc.: Exousia Pro Will Launch a Web Series with Our New Consultant

Dr. Marvin Hausman is joining Exousia Pro as a Consultant and will host a weekly series.

MARIJUANA INC. (OTCPINK:MAJI), dba Exousia Pro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company utilizing exosomes in therapies helpful in the treatment of cancer and other diseases, is launching a weekly web series titled "Ask Dr. Hausman."

Our chief science officer, Dr. Marvin Hausman, will join Exousia Pro as a consultant; his contract is being finalized now. Dr. Hausman was instrumental in creating Exousia AI and establishing the Glioblastoma study with UCF, and will assist Exousia Pro in advancing therapies using our plant-based exosomes. Exousia Pro will launch a new web series, "Ask Dr. Hausman." Shareholders will be able to email questions that Dr. Hausman will answer weekly. Dr. Hausman will also share updates on various studies conducted, our FDA submissions, and future IND trials.

Matt Dwyer, our President, stated, "Exousia Pro is very fortunate to have Dr. Hausman working with us. His rolodex of scientific and financial professionals in the biotech world is priceless. We believe that Dr. Hausman can open doors for Exousia Pro that we could never do. I met Marvin about 1 year ago and have established a strong relationship with him, and I look forward to working closely with him in advancing Exousia Pro."

Exousia Pro is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology. The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications, from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

