Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Marijuana Inc.: Exousia Pro Files Reg A.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCPINK:MAJI), Exousia Pro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company utilizing exosomes in therapies helpful in the treatment of cancer and other diseases, has filed a Reg A (File # 024-12629).

Exousia Pro has filed a Reg A to raise money for the following:

Use of Proceeds for Assumed Percentage
of Company Offered Shares Sold in This Offering

25%

50%

75%

100%

Investigational New Drug trials

500,000

1,000,000

1,500,000

2,000,000

New Product Development

250,000

500,000

750,000

1,000,000

Acquisition

250,000

500,000

1,000,000

1,500,000

Lab Equipment

100,000

150,000

200,000

250,000

Marketing

50,000

75,000

100,000

150,000

Working Capital

85,000

260,000

200,000

85,000

Total

$

1,235,000

$

2,485,000

$

3,735,000

$

4,985,000

We plan to use the bulk of the money to begin Glioblastoma IND trials, while we work on partnering with a large pharmaceutical company. Our Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") has identified the first new product we plan to bring to market from mushroom exosomes. We have allocated funds for future acquisitions, which will be used to cover legal and accounting costs. As we continue to evolve, we will need to add or update our existing lab equipment. The marketing money will be used to market our various exosome products. We are assembling a marketing team with decades of experience in television, PR, and IR to effectively market the Company and its products. The Company operates very lean, and with sales projected this month and beyond, we allocated the smallest amount to working capital.

Matt Dwyer, our President, stated, "Exousia Pro can grow with funding; we can expand our studies, which could lead to further IND trials, but we do not have to do all these things at once and dilute the hell out of the Company's shareholders. As we plan future studies, we will determine our costs and allocate funds accordingly, allowing us to raise money as needed. We hope to be a model other companies will follow and show how a Reg A can be beneficial without being detrimental to the shareholders."

Exousia Pro intends to conduct its Reg A offering in a drastically different manner than the typical OTC company. Instead, the Company plans to stay true to the offering price of the Reg A, that is, no discounts, as it raises capital and executes its ambitious business plan, with the support of its investors. The Company has established an anticipated schedule for the use of funding, and it will raise funds as needed, in accordance with this schedule.

About Us

Exousia Pro (formerly Marijuana, Inc.) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology. The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications, from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

For more information, please visit: www.exousiapro.com

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Exousia Pro, Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Exousia Pro, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

Exousia Pro, Inc.
www.Exousiapro.com
Twitter: @Exousia_Pro

Investor Relations
ir@exousiapro.com

SOURCE: Marijuana Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/exousia-pro-files-reg-a.-1043001

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
