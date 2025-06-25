Marijuana Inc.: Exousia Pro Files Reg A.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCPINK:MAJI), Exousia Pro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company utilizing exosomes in therapies helpful in the treatment of cancer and other diseases, has filed a Reg A (File # 024-12629).
Exousia Pro has filed a Reg A to raise money for the following:
Use of Proceeds for Assumed Percentage
of Company Offered Shares Sold in This Offering
25%
50%
75%
100%
Investigational New Drug trials
500,000
1,000,000
1,500,000
2,000,000
New Product Development
250,000
500,000
750,000
1,000,000
Acquisition
250,000
500,000
1,000,000
1,500,000
Lab Equipment
100,000
150,000
200,000
250,000
Marketing
50,000
75,000
100,000
150,000
Working Capital
85,000
260,000
200,000
85,000
Total
$
1,235,000
$
2,485,000
$
3,735,000
$
4,985,000
We plan to use the bulk of the money to begin Glioblastoma IND trials, while we work on partnering with a large pharmaceutical company. Our Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") has identified the first new product we plan to bring to market from mushroom exosomes. We have allocated funds for future acquisitions, which will be used to cover legal and accounting costs. As we continue to evolve, we will need to add or update our existing lab equipment. The marketing money will be used to market our various exosome products. We are assembling a marketing team with decades of experience in television, PR, and IR to effectively market the Company and its products. The Company operates very lean, and with sales projected this month and beyond, we allocated the smallest amount to working capital.
Matt Dwyer, our President, stated, "Exousia Pro can grow with funding; we can expand our studies, which could lead to further IND trials, but we do not have to do all these things at once and dilute the hell out of the Company's shareholders. As we plan future studies, we will determine our costs and allocate funds accordingly, allowing us to raise money as needed. We hope to be a model other companies will follow and show how a Reg A can be beneficial without being detrimental to the shareholders."
Exousia Pro intends to conduct its Reg A offering in a drastically different manner than the typical OTC company. Instead, the Company plans to stay true to the offering price of the Reg A, that is, no discounts, as it raises capital and executes its ambitious business plan, with the support of its investors. The Company has established an anticipated schedule for the use of funding, and it will raise funds as needed, in accordance with this schedule.
About Us
Exousia Pro (formerly Marijuana, Inc.) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology. The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications, from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.
For more information, please visit: www.exousiapro.com
SAFE HARBOR
Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Exousia Pro, Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Exousia Pro, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.
CONTACT:
Exousia Pro, Inc.
www.Exousiapro.com
Twitter: @Exousia_Pro
Investor Relations
ir@exousiapro.com
SOURCE: Marijuana Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/exousia-pro-files-reg-a.-1043001