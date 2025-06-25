Marijuana Inc.: Exousia Pro Files Reg A.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCPINK:MAJI), Exousia Pro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company utilizing exosomes in therapies helpful in the treatment of cancer and other diseases, has filed a Reg A (File # 024-12629).

Exousia Pro has filed a Reg A to raise money for the following:

Use of Proceeds for Assumed Percentage of Company Offered Shares Sold in This Offering 25% 50% 75% 100% Investigational New Drug trials 500,000 1,000,000 1,500,000 2,000,000 New Product Development 250,000 500,000 750,000 1,000,000 Acquisition 250,000 500,000 1,000,000 1,500,000 Lab Equipment 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 Marketing 50,000 75,000 100,000 150,000 Working Capital 85,000 260,000 200,000 85,000 Total $ 1,235,000 $ 2,485,000 $ 3,735,000 $ 4,985,000

We plan to use the bulk of the money to begin Glioblastoma IND trials, while we work on partnering with a large pharmaceutical company. Our Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") has identified the first new product we plan to bring to market from mushroom exosomes. We have allocated funds for future acquisitions, which will be used to cover legal and accounting costs. As we continue to evolve, we will need to add or update our existing lab equipment. The marketing money will be used to market our various exosome products. We are assembling a marketing team with decades of experience in television, PR, and IR to effectively market the Company and its products. The Company operates very lean, and with sales projected this month and beyond, we allocated the smallest amount to working capital.

Matt Dwyer, our President, stated, "Exousia Pro can grow with funding; we can expand our studies, which could lead to further IND trials, but we do not have to do all these things at once and dilute the hell out of the Company's shareholders. As we plan future studies, we will determine our costs and allocate funds accordingly, allowing us to raise money as needed. We hope to be a model other companies will follow and show how a Reg A can be beneficial without being detrimental to the shareholders."

Exousia Pro intends to conduct its Reg A offering in a drastically different manner than the typical OTC company. Instead, the Company plans to stay true to the offering price of the Reg A, that is, no discounts, as it raises capital and executes its ambitious business plan, with the support of its investors. The Company has established an anticipated schedule for the use of funding, and it will raise funds as needed, in accordance with this schedule.

About Us

Exousia Pro (formerly Marijuana, Inc.) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology. The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications, from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

