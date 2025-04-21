NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company"), announces that the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 5,161,578 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a price of C$0.1125 per share in settlement (the "Debt Settlement") of payment owed pursuant to loan agreements dated June 26, 2023, July 10, 2023, September 18, 2023, January 22, 2024, March 14, 2024 and January 27, 2025 with John Watson, President, Chairman, CEO and a director of the Company, totaling US$419,050 (C$580,677.58). Payment of the interest accrued on the total amount of the debt remains outstanding.

The Debt Settlement will be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 in reliance on Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the Company is not listed on a specified market within the meaning of MI 61-101. Additionally, the Debt Settlement is exempt from the minority approval requirement in Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on Section 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101 as (i) the Company is in a situation of serious financial difficulty, (ii) the Debt Settlement is designed to improve the financial position of the Company, (iii) the circumstances described in Section 5.5(f) of MI 61-101 are not applicable, (iv) the Company's board of directors and independent directors (as such term is defined in MI 61-101) had, acting in good faith, determined that the Company is in serious financial difficulty and the Debt Settlement would improve its financial position, and the terms of the Debt Settlement are reasonable in the circumstances of the Company, and (v) there was no other requirement, corporate or otherwise, to hold a meeting to obtain any approval of the Company's shareholders.

The Debt Settlement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Settlement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company that currently has ~10 million shares issued and Outstanding. NV Gold has 21 exploration projects in Nevada comprising 639 100%-Company-owned lode mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles) The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2025 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

