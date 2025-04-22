AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AIML Innovations Appoints Jared Adelstein to Board of Directors

Strategic Addition to the Board Strengthens Governance and Accelerates Commercialization Efforts

AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jared Adelstein to its Board of Directors ("Board"), effective immediately. This appointment is part of AIML's broader effort to strengthen its leadership team as the Company enters an exciting phase of strategic growth and commercialization in the artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered healthcare space.

Jared brings strategic, financial and operational expertise, with experience in guiding high-growth companies through pivotal stages of development. His appointment aligns with AIML's commitment to enhancing governance and strategic leadership as the Company moves forward with its mission to deliver innovative AI solutions in healthcare.

Paul Duffy, CEO of AIML, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Jared to our Board. His strategic insight and proven experience will be invaluable as we continue to scale AIML and leverage our unique AI-driven healthcare technologies."

Commenting on his appointment, Jared said: "I'm excited to join the Board at such a pivotal time in the Company's evolution. With a clear strategic direction and a world-class leadership team in place, I look forward to supporting AIML as it advances its vision through this important growth period."

AIML remains steadfast in its mission to deliver breakthrough solutions at the intersection of AI and human health. Jared's addition to AIML's Board helps bolster our leadership team and marks another meaningful step forward in realizing that vision.

For more information about AIML :

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca .

Contact:

Blake Fallis

(778) 405-0882

info@aiml-innovations.com

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AIML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence: (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Quantum Sciences Ltd. and NeuralCloud Solutions Inc, AI Rx Inc., strategic partnerships with Health Gauge Inc. (95.2% owned by AIML), and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AIML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Duffy, Chairman

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire