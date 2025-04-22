Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Gladiator Metals Corp (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") has received assay results from the first 4 holes from its recent 23 hole (4377m), phase 1 drill program at Cowley Park. Drill holes CPG-065 and CPG-065D3 were designed to target strike extensions to interpreted high-grade copper skarn mineralization and have now demonstrated continuity to the mineralization intersected in CPG-047 (98m @ 1.49% Cu including 14m @ 7.67% Cu)1 over more than 200m of strike and drilled to a depth of more than 200m down dip. Significant mineralization remains open along strike and at depth and is the focus of future drilling.

Significant Mineralized Intercepts include:

CPG-065 returned 41.9m @ 1.66% Cu from 81.1m (0.15 g/t Au, 10.59 g/t Ag & 944 ppm Mo ) including 26.49m @ 2.03% Cu from 96.51m (0.16 g/t Au, 11.53 g/t Ag & 614 ppm Mo) or

returned from 81.1m (0.15 g/t Au, 10.59 g/t Ag & ) including

14m @ 3.39% Cu from 105m (0.25 g/t Au, 18.81 g/t Ag & 267 ppm Mo)

CPG 065D3 returned 66m @ 1.01% Cu from 78m (0.18 g/t Au, 6.73 g/t Ag & 561 ppm Mo) including 4.10m @ 3.06% Cu from 102.2m (0.16 g/t Au, 18.95 g/t Ag & 108 ppm Mo) and

from 78m (0.18 g/t Au, 6.73 g/t Ag & 561 ppm Mo) including

13.6m @ 3.00% Cu from 127m (0.69 g/t Au, 19.8 g/t Ag & 1,344 ppm Mo)

This wide zone of high-grade mineralization is contained within a broader mineralized skarn that is interpreted to be steeply dipping (-70 degrees to the south). High-grade resource potential, as well as the broader lower grade mineralization remains open at depth and along strike with targeted drilling planned in the coming months.

Complimentary co-products continue to be intersected with significant gold, silver and molybdenum grades noted coinciding with broad widths of copper mineralization.

In addition to broad widths of copper skarn mineralisation, assays returned from CPG-065D3 identified a previously unobserved, near surface, high-grade gold zone with the following significant intercept returned:

5.70m @ 8.18 g/t Au from 10.3m (top of sampling) - CPG-065D3

This represents a previously unrecognised style of mineralization within the Cowley Park deposit area and has prompted a review of existing drilling and resampling of unsampled core intervals in the locality.

Assay results from the 19 remaining holes are anticipated in the coming weeks.

Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo commented:

"The excellent continuity and broad widths of high-grade copper skarn mineralization so far returned in CPG-065 and CPG-065D3 increases the strike of an extensive, shallow, subsurface high grade copper core of mineralisation over at least 200m from previous drilling and remains open along strike and down dip in all directions. This high-grade core potential lies within extensive widths of a broader copper-skarn mineralization envelope already defined at Cowley Park which is the target of systematic drilling for resource definition in early 2026.

Additionally, the return of high-grade Au analysis in CPG-065D3 indicates potential exists for a previously unrecognised style of gold bearing mineralization (5.70 metres at 8.18 g/t Au) in the first 15m from surface at Cowley Park. This has prompted a review of existing drilling and resampling of unsampled core intervals nearby. The co-product potential of Cowley Park also continues to be highlighted with CPG-065 and CPG-065D3 reporting high grade molybdenum values.

We continue to be excited about the high grade, near surface potential at Cowley Park. The drilling reported to date continues to grow the prospect laterally, and it remains open at depth. The addition of previously unknown high-grade gold intervals in addition to the high-grade molybdenum by-product credits continues to enhance the potential of Cowley Park.

Further results are anticipated from completed drilling in the coming weeks."

1 Refer News Release Dated 18th November 2024 "Gladiator Intersects 14m @ 7.67% Cu Within 98m @ 1.49% Cu down dip from 26m @ 3.31% Cu at Cowley Park".

COWLEY PARK DRILLING

As part of its 2025, phase 1 diamond drilling campaign, Gladiator has completed 23 diamond drill holes (CPG-065 to CPG-076) for 4377m (Figure 1) at Cowley Park. Drilling is currently temporarily suspended for spring breakup and is planned to recommence early May 2025. The Phase 1 drill program was designed to:

Confirm and test the continuity of near surface, high-grade copper mineralization for future high-grade copper resource definition (Figure 1).

Confirm high-grade domain continuity encountered within the Cowley Park orebody and explore exploration upside and potential for repeated zones.

Test significant exploration upside including extensions to known high-grade copper skarn mineralization and test sub-parallel trends recently identified in drilling.

Test the previously unrecognized resource potential of the endoskarn copper mineralization at Cowley Park which has not been systematically targeted or sampled in historic drilling.

Test the economic potential of complimentary co-products to copper mineralization including molybdenum, gold, and silver.

CPG-065 and CPG-065D3 were designed to test strike continuity of high-grade copper and molybdenum mineralization defined 200m to the west by holes CPG-049, CPG-045 and CPG-047, drilled in 2024, which returned:

98m @ 1.49% Cu from 103m (0.04 g/t Au, 3.68 g/t Ag & 187 ppm Mo) including 20m @ 5.53% Cu from 145m (0.07 g/t Au, 11.47 g/t Ag & 229 ppm Mo), or 14m @ 7.67% Cu from 145m (0.07 g/t Au, 15.16 g/t Ag & 217 ppm Mo)- CPG-047

79m @ 1.37% Cu from 71m (0.06 g/t Au, 4.38 g/t Ag & 261 ppm Mo) including 26m @ 3.31% Cu from 88m (0.06 g/t Au, 8.97 g/t Ag & 44 ppm Mo) - CPG-049

38m @ 1.01% Cu from 96m (0.06 g/t Au, 4.83 g/t Ag & 604 ppm Mo) including 12m @ 1.73% Cu from 96m (0.10 g/t Au, 7.75 g/t Ag & 1,052 ppm Mo) & 4m @ 2.50% Cu from 122 m (0.10 g/t Au, 11.15 g/t Ag & 1,051 ppm Mo) - CPG-045

Recent results at CPG-065 and CPG-065D3 confirm high grade copper mineralization (as well as coincident molybdenum, gold and silver) extends at least 200m of strike from CPG-049, CPG-045 and CPG-047 and remains open along strike and down dip in all directions.

This represents an opportunity to define a high-grade core to future potential resources with significant resource expansion opportunities both within AND outside the area of historic drilling.

In addition to defining high grade centres of copper mineralisation drilling continues to highlight the exploration opportunity for broader widths of copper skarn mineralisation with other, recently returned, results including (refer to Table 1 for all results):

25.6m @ 0.53% Cu from 76.1m (0.08 g/t Au, 4.54 g/t Ag & 2,016 ppm Mo) - CPG-065D1

from 76.1m (0.08 g/t Au, 4.54 g/t Ag & 2,016 ppm Mo) - CPG-065D1 4.25m @ 0.62% Cu from 10.75m (0.06 g/t Au, 5.11 g/t Ag & 8 ppm Mo) plus 4.0m @ 0.67% Cu from 27m (0.04 g/t Au, 4.35 g/t Ag & 104 ppm Mo) and 8.6m @ 1.09% Cu from 33.4m (0.08 g/t Au, 8.54 g/t Ag & 181 ppm Mo) - CPG-066

Results from the 19 remaining drill holes and ongoing drilling are expected in the coming weeks.

Figure 1: Plan map of Cowley Park over LIDAR DTM. Gladiator drill collars colored by sum Cu% x Length (m), historical collars not shown. New Drill results subject to this release highlighted in yellow.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/249321_6391ad59d447a8bc_002full.jpg

COWLEY PARK - GOLD MINERALIZATION

In addition to defining the high-grade continuity of the eastern extension of the Cowley Park prospect, assays from diamond drillhole CPG-065D3 returned significant gold mineralization at the top of hole:

5.70m @ 8.18 g/t Au from 10.3m (top of sampling) - CPG-065D3

Reported gold mineralization appears to be associated with low density (1-2, <1cm thick) quartz-epidote veining with minor pyrite (+/- trace bornite) mineralisation. Narrow alteration selvedges of chlorite and leucoxene are noted proximal to the veins. Gold mineralisation is hosted within a granodiorite intrusion, away from copper-skarn mineralization and as such there has been limited historical and current sampling of drill core associated with this horizon.

This result highlights a previously unrecognised style of mineralization within the Cowley Park deposit area and has prompted a review of existing drilling and resampling of unsampled core intervals in the locality.

EXPLORATION STRATEGY

The ongoing drilling at Cowley Park is part of a planned 29,000m targeting high-grade copper skarns throughout the Whitehorse Copper Belt before Q4 2025. Drilling is designed with the following objectives:

1 - Advancing Cowley Park to resource definition and expansion:

Cowley Resource Target: Establish initial drilling framework for Inferred Resource at the Cowley Park Prospect.

Cowley Exploration: Targeting upside potential for further copper-skarn mineralization at Cowley Park.

2 - Exploration drilling at:

Chiefs Trend: Highlight further high-grade, near-term Copper resource potential by testing near mine exploration upside.

Best Chance: Drill test of outcropping high-grade, magnetite-copper skarn mineralisation and broader widths of copper-silicate skarn and test continuity of mineralisation between the Best Chance Target and Arctic Chief Prospect.

Arctic Chief: Highlight continuity of high-grade near surface copper and gold mineralisation for future resource drilling.

Cub Trend Exploration: Highlight continuity of high-grade, near surface, copper and gold mineralisation for future resource drilling.

Drilling will be supported by planned geophysical programs including Induced Polarization (ongoing), Electromagnetic and Gravity surveys to help refine drill targeting in the prospect areas and highlight undiscovered areas of exploration potential.

Hole ID Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CuPCM

(Cu* Int) CPG-065 172.21 506,196 6,715,374 -46 29

69.00 131.00 62.00 1.17 0.11 7.34 662 69.54











Incl. 81.10 123.00 41.90 1.66 0.15 10.59 944 69.54











Incl. 81.10 89.00 7.90 1.92 0.27 17.33 2,937 15.15











And. 96.51 123.00 26.49 2.03 0.16 11.53 614 53.88











Incl. 105.00 119.00 14.00 3.39 0.25 18.81 267 47.46 CPG-065D1 175.30 506,196 6,715,373 -60 27

76.10 101.70 25.60 0.53 0.08 4.54 2,016 13.57 CPG-065D3 224.03 506,197 6,715,374 -48 70

10.30 16.00 5.70 0.00 8.18 0.00 0 0.03











Plus 78.00 144.00 66.00 1.01 0.18 6.73 561 66.67











Incl. 102.20 106.30 4.10 3.06 0.16 18.95 108 12.54











And 115.10 144.00 28.90 1.71 0.38 11.49 1,202 49.38











Incl. 125.00 140.60 15.60 2.79 0.63 18.45 1,386 43.54













127.00 140.60 13.60 3.00 0.69 19.8 1,344 40.76 CPG-066 111.25 506,078 6,715,456 -41 7

10.75 15.00 4.25 0.62 0.06 5.11 8 2.65













27.00 31.00 4.00 0.67 0.04 4.35 104 2.68













33.40 42.00 8.60 1.09 0.08 8.54 181 9.38

Table 1: Recently returned drill assay results from Cowley Park. Note that the quoted Intersections are not true width.

QA / QC

Drilling completed by Gladiator is irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralised systems, holes were directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars are subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS or DeviSite system.

Upon drilling of diamond core, Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, and Geotech measurements such as RQD's and taking core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of at least 1 in 25 samples to monitor the Laboratory. Samples are submitted to the ALS Global laboratory (Canada).

Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing <75 microns. Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (34 Element Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). Au is analysed by ALS method AU-AA25 (Ore Grade Au 30g Fire Assay AA Finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point, Gladiator regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. Further drilling will need to be completed by Gladiator at some stage to confirm the reliability or usability of this data in the future including but not limited to twinning of reported mineralization. This may be required as Gladiator may not be able to confirm the accuracy of the stated drill collar location or be able to re-enter the holes to confirm depths and undertake directional surveys, or that the QA/QC might not meet the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as National Instrument 43-101. At this point the Company is treating the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Bontempo"

Jason Bontempo

Director and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) that are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249321

SOURCE: Gladiator Metals Corp.