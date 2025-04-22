Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased announce that the first project of its 2025 drill program in now underway at the Barrick Alliance Hakuryu Project, located on the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan. The Hakuryu Project is the first of two 2025 priority drill programs under the Barrick Alliance commencing this spring.

Chairman and CEO, John Proust, commented, "We are pleased to commence the maiden drill program at the Barrick Alliance Hakuryu Project, where we are testing high potential gold targets and advancing our exploration efforts in a very prospective area of Japan, where gold was mined for nearly 60 years. The drill program is the culmination of extensive geological field work, geophysical surveys and data integration undertaken to identify our targets". Mr. Proust added, "Japan is a geopolitically stable jurisdiction with a mining friendly regime and good local infrastructure, but significantly under explored with modern mining methods. Adding to those important qualities, the country has an ideal geological setting for Japan Gold to make significant new gold discoveries."

Drilling is designed to test the Hakuryu No. 3 Vein. Up to four shallow holes will be drilled from two drilling sites, with a total drilling length of 700m. The Company anticipates assay results during Q2 and Q3 2025.

The Hakuryu Project

The Hakuryu Project is located at the southern end of the 18 km long Konomai epithermal gold district which is renowned for large gold deposits. Japan's second largest past producing gold mine, the Konomai Mine, produced 2.35 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.4 g/t, between 1915 and 1973. A drone magnetic survey was completed in July 2024 over most of Hakuryu at 100m line spacing to further advance the interpretation of multiple targets across the project. The survey confirmed Hakuryu No. 3 Vein sits within a 5 km long structural corridor, which is largely untested. Mapping of the Hakuryu No. 3 Vein identified vein outcrops up to 30 meters wide and 140 meters long. Gold grades up to 24.0 g/t were assayed from float shedding off the No. 3 Vein. This target has not been previously drilled.

Expansion Potential

The Hakuryu No 3 Vein target sits within an alteration and mineralisation corridor that extends 5km to the southwest. Recent work has identified a number of additional high-level alteration and geochemical targets and follow up work is planned.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/249293_807b1f5f14f9b818_001full.jpg

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide. Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies in Japan. Significant shareholders include Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC and Newmont Corporation.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

John Proust

Chairman & CEO

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results related to future partnerships and the Company's 2025 gold exploration program. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to convert prospecting rights into digging rights within the timeframe prescribed by the Mining Act; general economic, market and business conditions; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, arrange or conclude a joint venture or partnership; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

