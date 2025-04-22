Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.04.2025
WKN: A3CSK3 | ISIN: US37892E1029 | Ticker-Symbol: GML0
17.04.25
15:29 Uhr
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2025 14:02 Uhr
Global Industrial Company to Report First Quarter 2025 Results on April 29, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial equipment and supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, after U.S. market hours.

Management will host a conference call and question and answer session on the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 29th. To access the call, please dial (412)-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at https://investors.globalindustrial.com. If you are unable to listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing industrial equipment and supplies to small- to medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and leverages a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Investor/Media Contact:
Mike Smargiassi/Collin Dreizen
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / collin@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
