Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HYPE) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "HyperBit") announces it has appointed Crypto Currency and Artificial intelligence (A.I.) entrepreneur, Mr. Cole Goodwin, as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Goodwin is a dynamic entrepreneur and finance expert with over 10 years' experience in cryptocurrency, traditional finance and business leadership. Mr. Goodwin maintains and operates cryptocurrency mining operations and is a crypto mining and A.I. strategist. He has advanced digital finance solutions globally and is a sought-after speaker at technology conferences and events where he shares insights on cryptocurrency and blockchain, as well as his proven record of scaling innovative solutions with artificial intelligence (A.I.). Mr. Goodwin operates and maintains an A.I. trading algorithm that has been proven to return above average returns as well as a business coach who formerly ran a tower business which at its peak had 35 employees.

Mr. Cole Goodwin, COO of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. stated: "I am excited to join the dynamic team at Hyper Bit and utilize my years of A.I. and crypto experience. We are positioning the Company and its stakeholders to substantially benefit and grow as the next leg of the crypto bull market takes shape."

Furthermore, the Company is pleased to announce it has joined The Blockchain Association of Canada, a Not-For-Profit Incorporated Association registered in Vancouver, Canada. The goal of the Association is to grow and enhance the Canadian Blockchain community and to further enhance the ecosystem. Learn more about the Association at The Blockchain Association of Canada: a club of crypto enthusiasts.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-HyperBit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders.

