SenzaGen AB: FDA signals shift towards non-animal testing in the pharmaceutical industry - strengthens SenzaGen's commercial potential

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the initiation of its planned phase-out of animal testing in the pharmaceutical industry - a decisive step towards non-animal testing methods. While the pharmaceutical sector represents a long-term opportunity for SenzaGen, this development enhances the company's commercial opportunities as a pioneer in innovative, non-animal testing technologies.

The FDA recently confirmed the beginning of its transition away from animal testing in drug development, starting with monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). The decision marks the first tangible step in implementing the Modernization Act 2.0 and signals a clear industry-wide shift towards alternative testing methods.

"This is a significant milestone for the industry as a whole. The FDA's announcement confirms that regulatory authorities are now actively driving the transition to non-animal testing methods - a development that we believe will, over time, strengthen the market potential for our technologies in toxicology and efficacy," says Peter Nählstedt, CEO and President of SenzaGen.

The FDA's decision is the clearest regulatory signal to date that the shift towards non-animal testing is accelerating. This further reinforces SenzaGen's position as a pioneer in innovative testing methods based on machine learning (AI), genomics, and organoids.

Read more: FDA press release

